“I am coming, Kevin Garnett!”: The Big Ticket recollects his run-in with an animated teenage Kobe Bryant 

Kevin Garnett was one of the best trash talkers and big men in the league – he had a fan in the first year of his career in Kobe Bryant.

Just before he came into the league, Kobe Bryant was doing his first-hand research about how it was in the league. Just a few years prior, his father had brought him to a Chicago Bulls game where he got to meet Michael Jordan. Joe Bryant played with the 76ers, so he had access to the whole team to learn from them. But nothing would give him the same amount of knowledge as speaking to someone who had done what he was planning to do, just a year prior.

Kevin Garnett, a direct-to-the-NBA guy just like Kobe came into the league in 1996. Kobe knew learning from him would best prepare him for the real world because he had someone who could provide him with the exact things to look out for before entering the tough world of the NBA.

The Lakers legend was all ears and full of enthusiasm, but at the same time intense in absorbing every tidbit of knowledge that came his way. He was like a sponge, taking in the experience while showing how excited and ready he was. Garnett was shocked and a bit taken aback because he had never seen a kid so focused, and mature beyond his years before. He may have asked KB to get up from his seat, but little did he know he was there to take his throne.

Also Read: “I called Kobe Bryant 20 times about the Lakers, man!”: Kevin Garnett reveals the shocking reason why a team-up between the Black Mamba and Big-ticket never happened

Kevin Garnett and Kobe Bryant had a similar story before entering the league – it was the first time there were two back-to-back direct from high school picks

Direct to the NBA from High school is very rare, but the years 1995 and 1996 saw back-to-back recruits. Kobe and Kevin were separated by a year, but not in the drive to play. A 16-year-old Kobe was raring to go, even before he graduated from school. His motives may have been different, but the end goal was the same – play in the NBA, and be the best at it.

Two legendary careers later, the duo could have had a nice retirement, were it not for the Mamba’s unlikely passing. The duo could have very well shared many more stories like this, but we shall have to make do with the stories from the Big Ticket instead.

The duo could have played together, but fate decided to play cruel tricks on them and make them eternal rivals instead. Their story of wanting to play together, but not being able to because Kobe was in China is heart-wrenching. But maybe the Mamba wanted that competition to stay alive, because what fun is it to have a super team? (LeBron James, we are looking at you).

Also Read: “Shaquille O’Neal was the f**king superstar”: Kevin Garnett snubs Kobe Bryant to state that The Diesel was the face of the NBA once Michael Jordan retired