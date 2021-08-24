Basketball

“I called Kobe Bryant 20 times about the Lakers, man!”: Kevin Garnett reveals the shocking reason why a team-up between the Black Mamba and Big-ticket never happened

"I called Kobe Bryant 20 times about the Lakers, man!": Kevin Garnett reveals the shocking reason why a team-up between the Black Mamba and Big-ticket never happened
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were simply bored": Richard Jefferson explains why the Cavaliers superstars flipped bottles on the bench as they blew out the Knicks
Next Article
"Shaquille O'Neal had the most disrespectful dunk of all time on Chris Dudley": When the Lakers legend showed Dudley who the king of the paint is
Latest NBA News
"LeBron James is the Washed King, but I'm on the All Washed Team too!": Warriors' Draymond Green jokes that he's on the same team as the Lakers' superstar, fends off haters
“LeBron James is the Washed King, but I’m on the All Washed Team too!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green jokes that he’s on the same team as the Lakers’ superstar, fends off haters

Warriors’ star Draymond Green shares photo with stats, calls himself part of the all-washed squad,…