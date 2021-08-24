“I called Kobe Bryant 20 times about the Lakers, man!”: Kevin Garnett reveals the shocking reason why a team-up between the Black Mamba and Big-ticket never happened

Kevin Garnett reveals he once wanted to team up with Kobe Bryant and explains the hilarious reason why it never happened

During his prime, Kobe Bryant was very clearly the best player in the league. And with the man having a championship level roster around him in 2007, there were countless NBA superstars that wanted to team up with the Lakers legend at the time.

At the time, the Mamba was looking for his first championship without Shaq. As many know, the man had a serious chip on his shoulder regarding that topic. So, it would make sense for him to take any calls from All-Star level players or above regarding the team right? Well…

In his memoir, Kevin Garnett revealed that he really wanted a team-up with Kobe. But, when he tried to make it happen, let’s just say Mr. Bean wasn’t exactly able to pick up his call.

There’s a lot to talk about here. Let’s get into it.

Kevin Garnett reveals he called Kobe Bryant 20 times to make a team-up between them happen

Yes, you head the right. The Kevin Garnett, arguably the pettiest man in NBA history himself, called Kobe Bryant regarding a potential team-up. And no, this wasn’t a post-prime version of the Big Ticket either.

In 2007, Garnett wanted out of the Timberwolves and was looking in the market at teams that would fit him best. He was still under contract, but he had made arrangements with the franchise to be traded where he wanted to go. And it seems, initially, his first option was Kobe Bryant and the Lakers.

So, as mouth-watering as that team-up seems, why didn’t it happen? Well, this is what Kevin Garnett said on the matter in his memoir.

“I wanted to get Kob’s take on whether he thought his Lakers were right for me. I called him. No answer. Called a second time. No answer. Checked my phone to make sure I had the right number: Bean Bryant.

The Celtics legend continued.

Go over the digits carefully. Yes, sir, that’s the number. Let me try this again. Fifth time. Sixth. Before calling the 14th time, I asked my wife, “Should I try him again?” “Yes,” she said. “It’s your future.” I even asked Tyronn Lue, who was close to both of us, to get him to holler at me, but Bean never did. After my 20th time, I figured enough was enough. Only later did I learn that he was in China for a long while. But that didn’t mean he wasn’t getting messages.”

Shortly after this, Kevin Garnett was traded to Boston and was part of that team’s historic big three. And given the man’s personality, we can’t help but think beating Kobe’s Lakers in the Finals in the same season, must have been an incredibly sweet feeling.

However, the Mamba being the Mamba, of course, he got the last laugh, winning the championship in 2009 and 2010. That’s just how it was with Kobe.

