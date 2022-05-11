Basketball

“I am controlling owner of the LA Lakers, I’m held accountable for every decision”: Head honcho Jeanie Buss shuts done the narrative of King James and Rich Paul running the purple and gold

"I am controlling owner of the LA Lakers, I'm held accountable for every decision": Head honcho Jeanie Buss shuts done the narrative of King James and Rich Paul running the purple and gold
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
Sanju Samson vs Kuldeep Yadav head to head IPL record: Sanju Samson vs Delhi Capitals stats
Next Article
"YES!!! CHUCK WON!": LeBron James and Shaq root for Charles Barkley as he narrowly beats Kenny Smith
NBA Latest Post
"YES!!! CHUCK WON!": LeBron James is clearly rooting for Charles Barkley and is tuned into Inside the NBA while vacationing
“YES!!! CHUCK WON!”: LeBron James and Shaq root for Charles Barkley as he narrowly beats Kenny Smith

Did Charles Barkley beat Kenny Smith to a photo finish during Halftime Report on Inside…