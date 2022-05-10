“Jeanie Buss takes an obvious shot at LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook”: NBA Twitter reacts as Lakers President shades 360 for their failed season

Lakers’ owner Jeanie Buss, in a public statement, claimed that she is unhappy with the performance and referred to the heavy payroll

After spending the big bucks to form a big three of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, the Lakers failed to make the playoffs this season. The magnitude of the failure feels magnified with the team only 2 years taken away from a Championship run.

But, with the bright lights of LA gleaming on them, controversy and rumors are never far. The latest beam of controversy, however, falls directly from the front office in the form of president Jeanie Buss.

Jeanie Buss on the frustrating Lakers season: “I’m growing impatient because we had the fourth-highest payroll in the league. When you spend that kind of money… you expect to go deep into the playoffs. I’m not happy, I’m not satisfied.” (via @latimes) pic.twitter.com/Y10mOLJCFN — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 10, 2022

Jeanie Buss, in a public statement, claimed that she is unhappy and will make hard decisions. She made a direct allusion to their payroll, which ranks 4th highest in the league, and criticized the lack of results despite the team racking up such a high wage bill.

Buss’ statements have racked up a storm, and NBA Twitter as always was quick to respond.

Who should Jeanie Buss blame for the failed season?

Fingers have been readily pointed at the Laker big three. Lakers were criticised often for a lack of depth, which arose from them having to be stingy in the market. Such a need arose as a direct result of the hefty paychecks drawn by their big three.

The lakers had the 4th highest payroll because of those 3. They went cheap at literally every other position. So this is an obvious shot at Lebron, Ad, and Russ 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Sean🦑 (@Bouttacheck1) May 10, 2022

The burden to build a competent roster around three supermax deals eventually proved too much for the Laker front office.

With the verdict out as a resounding failure from the Lakers this season, changes have been called for at LA. Championship-winning coach Frank Vogel was sacked, and the head coach role remains unfilled.

The Ringer‘s Bill Simmons called out this decision of the front office and took to Twitter to express his feelings.

So… Magic drafted Ball over Tatum + blowtorched the franchise in 2019… he’s back with input? Rambis has 40 years of NBA experience… wait what? Phil’s back…What? Luxury tax…what? Fire Vogel, stick with Pelinka…why? So… who made the Russ trade?https://t.co/tvmwrWXZas — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) May 10, 2022

Simmons stated that the front office left Vogel out to dry and failed to claim responsibility for the failed Westbrook trade. This feeling is believed to be felt by a majority of the Laker faithfuls as well.

It remains to see what the “hard decisions” Buss aims to make are. Whatever be the case, it definitely promises to be an eventful off-season at Los Angeles.