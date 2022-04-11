“Jeanie Buss punished LeBron James for pushing for Russell Westbrook”: Skip Bayless blames Lakers owner for deliberately postponing Frank Vogel’s dismissal to irk ‘The King’

LeBron James always pushes his teammates and helps them become their best versions. But is he asking too much?

Another day, another hot take from Skip Bayless. The media personality cannot take a day off from talking about LeBron and this time, we need to take a closer look.

The Lakers’ season has been under intense scrutiny and we can’t help but imagine a lot of the blame for this season’s misery is credited to Frank Vogel.

They just got rid of Frank Vogel and while many saw it coming, Skip’s viewpoint is very different. He thinks that the Lakers have used Frank Vogel as a scapegoat.

We also think that despite it all, the Lakers head coach was out of his depth and that superstars like LeBron had more power than him.

Also read: “Kareem Abdul-Jabbar plus Kobe Bryant equal LeBron James?”: The King’s points average in year 19 is equal to both Lakers legends’ year 19 ppg combined!

LeBron James has to lie in the bed he made says, Skip Bayless

While Skip Bayless usually wants to blame LeBron, this time he has made sure that even the Lakers organization is to be partly blamed.

Breaking news: Vogel reportedly fired. Why didn’t this news break last January 1??? Bc Jeanie Buss basically punished LeBron for pushing for Westbrook, saying, “You made your bed, now lie in it the rest of the season.” The Lakers quit listening to Vogel’s voice a long time ago. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 11, 2022

His latest take is that the Lakers are punishing LeBron for wanting to play with Russell Westbrook and run a narrative. While that experiment didn’t work out from a very long time ago, the Lakers organization chose to punish James. According to Skip at least.

Skip believes that while LeBron’s own decisions and the choices he enforced on the Lakers are the cause of their misery, the organization is to blame too.

Jeanie Buss gave James too much power and she wanted him “to lie in the bed that he made”. Naturally, LBJ could not be crucified and they chose Vogel as the fall guy.

Coaches fired on a LeBron team: Paul Silas

Mike Brown

David Blatt

Luke Walton

Frank Vogel Shoutout to Erik Spoelstra. pic.twitter.com/4fLzYb80H3 — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 11, 2022

Also read: “LA got way more out of LeBron James!”: The First Take debates the utility of the Lakers superstar for the franchise.