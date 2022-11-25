“I Am Going to Be the Will Smith of the NBA”: When Kobe Bryant Stunned 7ft 1” Shaquille O’Neal with His Outrageous Claim

Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant’s names have been locked together in history books. Holy matrimony of legendary feud and NBA campaigns. Together, the duo won three back-to-back championships and could have won a lot more. Under Phil Jackson’s coaching, it was quite possible for Shaq and Kobe’s Lakers. Before their eventual breakup, the two teammates were cordial. So, once, Shaquille O’Neal, in his book wrote, that Kobe Bryant made an outrageous prediction about his own career.

If not for the bitter feud that led to the collapse of the gold and purple’s greatest duo, the early 2000s Lakers could have very well dwarfed the 90s Chicago Bulls. But destiny had other plans.

A young Kobe Bryant was too cocky and O’Neal wasn’t impressed with it. So, when Bryant made a far-fetched prediction about his career, Diesel did not believe him at first.

Also read: “Beating the Dream Team Showed Me I Could Play!”: 7x All-Star Grant Hill Shared Importance of Beating Michael Jordan and Co.

Shaquille O’Neal was left speechless by Kobe Bryant’s claim

In his book Shaq Uncut, O’Neal wrote about the time Kobe Bryant claimed he wanted to be the Will Smith of basketball. Shaquille O’Neal revealed how the Mamba also claimed he would be the top scorer ever for the Lakers.

Shaq: “He was so young and so immature in some ways, but I can tell you this: everything Kobe is doing now, he told me all the way back then he was going to do it. We were sitting on the bus once and he told me, “I’m going to be the number one scorer for the Lakers, I’m going to win five or six championships, and I’m going to be the best player in the game.” I was like, “Okay, whatever.” Then he looked me right in the eye and said, “I’m going to be the Will Smith of the NBA.”

Back then, Shaq probably thought Bryant was in over his head. But maybe he also deep down believed in Bryant. He did acknowledge how hardworking Kobe was in his book and many interviews. Even then, Shaq could see how willing Mamba was to grow and improve.

O’Neal claimed he was harder on Bryant than Dwyane Wade

In his 2011 book, O’Neal stated that he was much harder on Bryant than he was on Dwyane Wade. Shaq detailed how with Bryant, his instructions were rough and plenty. He wanted more out of the Mamba and so he was the harshest on him of all his superstar teammates.

In comparison, Shaq claimed that he wasn’t as harsh on Dwyane Wade. After all, by the time O’Neal joined the Heat, it was already clear that Miami was DWade’s. That is perhaps the reason Shaq did not pressure him as much.

Also read: “Ayesha Curry Saved Draymond Green”: NBA Twitter Cracks Up as Stephen Curry’s Son Canon Greets Warriors Star