‘I am looking forward to an angry Anthony Davis this year’: LeBron James calls out AD and Westbrook’s trolls ahead of Lakers’ training camp

LeBron James is one of the greatest NBA players of all time. His name is always thrown into the GOAT debate along with Michael Jordan. He is the only player to win championships with 3 different franchises.

Setting foot into the league in 2003, he is now entering his 19th Season. The 4x NBA champion is now chasing Kareem’s record for most points scored in the history of the league.

In a recent interview, LeBron James commented on the new additions to the Lakers Squad and joining the Manning brothers on Monday Night Football.

LeBron James recently made an appearance on Spectrum Sportsnet to talk about various topics, both basketball and non-basketball-related.

LeBron James commented on his appearance on Monday Night Football by saying –

“It was very fun man, I’m a big-time football guy”

LeBron was asked about how he feels entering his 19th Season as an NBA player, to which he responded by saying –

“I’m super excited, I know for sure that I won’t able to sleep tonight, just going into the 1st day of practice tomorrow. I can’t wait. It’s all about now, just putting in the work.”

LeBron, then spoke about the new Laker additions by saying –

“I think it’s gonna be grand for our team, I mean, we’ve added a lot of shot-making, we’ve added some dynamic players that can multiple things with or without the ball in their hands.

He then talks about adding length and vertical spacing by bringing back Dwight Howard along with the new acquisition of DeAndre Jordan.

LeBron then goes on to praise Russell Westbrook by talking about his energy, drive, competitive nature.

LeBron kept mentioning the phrase “We are dynamic”. Let’s wait and watch if they are dynamic enough come playoff time.

LeBron Talks about AD, sacrifices, and How the “360” Trio will fit.

When asked if people have forgotten about AD amongst the addition of Russ and Melo, LeBron James responded by saying –

“Good. You know, a lot of people go through the summer and post their workout videos, post everything that they are doing. If it was one guy that you did not see this summer, it was Anthony Davis.”

He then goes on to say that he knows what AD is doing, how much work he is putting in, both in the gym and on the court.

The 4x MVP goes on to say –

“It’s not even proving people wrong; it’s about proving himself right.” “He is one of the best players in the league. I’m looking forward to an angry Anthony Davis”

When asked how the King, AD, and Russ will fit on the court together, LeBron James calmly answers by saying that they had the same worries when he joined Dwayne Wade in Miami a decade ago. We all how that ended. 2 championships in 4 years. The 17x All-Star further comments –

“You make it work. You figure it out. I know what Russ brings to the table. He knows what I bring to the table. When you got a unicorn like AD, you know, he fits into everything”

He mentions he is not worried about making it work and then talks about not getting caught up with the narratives used to sell tabloids. He says –

“I’m 19 years in this thing and I know what it’s all about.”

He finishes the interview by saying –

“We got a job to do and we’ll do it.”

Even though it is Year 19 for LeBron James, he looks as motivated and pumped up as ever. The LA Lakers are aiming for another championship. Anything less would be considered a failure.