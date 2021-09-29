Basketball

“LeBron James was great throughout the series, but Kyrie Irving was more valuable”: When Skip Bayless gave an abysmal reason why Kyrie and not the King was deserving of the 2016 Finals MVP

“LeBron James was great throughout the series, but Kyrie Irving was more valuable”: When Skip Bayless gave an abysmal reason why Kyrie and not the King was deserving of the 2016 Finals MVP
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
Garton cricket IPL 2021: Why is Kyle Jamieson not playing today's IPL 2021 match vs Rajasthan Royals?
No Newer Articles
Latest Posts