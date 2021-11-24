“I am not a role model”: Kevin Durant emulates Charles Barkley in back and forth with fan amidst his ‘ashy ankle’ saga

Kevin Durant fires back at a fan who calls him out for calling his fans broke; like Charles Barkley, says he isn’t a role model.

Kevin Durant isn’t one to be trifled with on Twitter. The 2x Finals MVP has made a name for himself on the social media platform, garnering a whopping 19.3 million followers. He is one of the select few celebrities who has a significantly higher following on Twitter than on Instagram, adding more to the fact that everybody is eager to see what he tweets out next.

From tweeting out questionable things related to Scarlett Johansson to getting into back and forths with random fans, Kevin Durant does it all on Twitter. Most recently, he made waves on social media after a seemingly innocent picture from ‘SLAM Online’ showed off his newest KDs.

In this picture, fans quickly took notice of how, ‘ashy’/ unmoisturized Durant’s ankle, with Draymond Green calling his skin, ‘f***ing scales’. Knowing KD however, he wasn’t going to sit quiet on the matter for long and he didn’t.

Kevin Durant gets back at ‘fan’ for calling him out on Twitter.

Following getting roasted by NBA fans all over Twitter and Instagram, Kevin Durant tweeted out that he was extremely close to using his, “Y’all broke” card. One fan called him out on this and said that this wasn’t a good look for him, especially with kids following him. As Kevin does on Twitter, he fired back.

I am not a role model https://t.co/AGFIXkgcPd — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 24, 2021

This was quite the ‘Charles Barkley’ response from KD as the former Phoenix Suns superstar had an entire advertisement in the 90s dedicated towards him letting NBA fans know that he wasn’t a role model.

Similarly, Kevin Durant doesn’t seem to want to be given the moniker of ‘role model’ either, and for good reason. He’s a basketball superstar and wanting to preserve that with no added baggage is the right thing to do to further preserve his mental health.

It’ll be interesting to see if this response will illicit another response from the same fan, resulting in an official back-and-forth commencing.