“We’re going to be so much more dangerous when we get used to Klay Thompson!”: Warriors star Andrew Wiggins makes shocking admission about his team despite blowout win vs Bulls

Andrew Wiggins admits that the team still isn’t used to having Klay Thompson in the team, despite blowing out the Bulls

After waiting for over 2 years, Klay Thompson is finally back out on the court, playing for the Warriors. And boy do we love it!

To be clear here, as much as some fans may love to hope, the man isn’t all the way back yet. While his shooting may be unaffected for the most part, he does seem a bit slower and rustier than in years past. To be fair though, that is to be expected.

But, that evidently isn’t the only thing on the Warriors’ minds right now.

The team recently blew out the first seeded Chicago Bulls, 138-9, and looked almost flawless throughout this game. Because of that, many may think that the team has finally worked out all kinks, and is now closer than ever to its final form. However, after the game, Andrew Wiggins was very clear on very he thinks the team is right now. And his thoughts may come as a shock to more than just a few fans.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: NBA Twitter reacts as Hornets star throws up a magnificent alley-oop on a breakaway vs Magic

Andrew Wiggins warns the rest of the league that they still haven’t figured out how to play with Klay Thompson yet

Part of the reason they were able to punk the Bull so hard, was because Klay Thompson wasn’t on the floor for the Bulls.

Yes, you read that right. We said ‘because’. The main reason for that is, since the Warriors play with a very intricate offensive system, it can be difficult for players to adapt to the system, even the ones familiar with it. And with that being the case, it can be difficult for the team to take full advantage of that player as well, and get distracted instead, resulting in lost possessions.

So, when Klay was forced to sit out this game for rest, the Warriors just played that much smoother, even against a team as threatening as the Bulls. And while you may not believe us as we say that, it seems that even Andrew Wiggins agrees with us.

Take a gander at the tweet below.

“We’re gonna figure it out and it’s gonna be scary” Andrew Wiggins on playing with Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/RL4YLXFii1 — Alex (@dbs408) January 15, 2022

The good news here is that Klay’s game and playstyle aren’t clashing with the Warriors style. Au contraire, we know for a fact that he is the perfect kind of player for it. So frankly there isn’t really anything to worry about here.

Frankly, it’s only a matter of time before the Warriors start looking like their terrifying selves again.

ALso Read: Bulls reporter reveals star’s status after he injures the same knee he suffered an ACL injury back on in 2017