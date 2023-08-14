“I am Number 1”: Boasting His Worth to $40,000,000,000 Company, Stephen A. Smith Announces His Supremacy on Paul George’s Podcast

Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith speaks during a live taping of ESPN’s \”First Take\” at Florida A&M University’s new Will Packer Performing Arts Amphitheater as part of the school’s homecoming festivities Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.

Stephen A. Smith, an iconic figure in sports analysis, has etched his name into the annals of sports journalism with his unmistakable voice and fiery debates. Even as one of the most recognizable faces on screen, his name found itself in the midst of conjectures during the recent wave of mass layoffs at ESPN. This comes against the backdrop of Smith boasting about his significance to ESPN, a colossal company valued at $40,000,000,000. His boast was part of the latest Podcast P episode with Paul George.

In an era of steady layoffs at ESPN, even esteemed personalities haven’t been spared. The network witnessed the departure of notable names, and Smith’s position too was in jeopardy it seemed.

Stephen A. Smith’s Take on His Value to ESPN

However, Smith survived and stayed to tell the tale. During his appearance on “Podcast P” with NBA star Paul George, Stephen A. Smith didn’t mince words when addressing the ESPN layoffs. He confidently asserted:

“Why the hell is Stephen A not laid off? Well, first of all, I am number one… I bring money to the company.”

This bold proclamation underscored his belief that he’s not a liability, but an asset generating revenue for ESPN. Moreover, Smith drew upon his extensive career trajectory, reminiscing about his past as a beat writer covering the NBA.

“Number two, you know enough about the business to know what I did when I was a beat writer covering a guy in Philadelphia 76ers isn’t covering the NBA. You know what I’ve done over the last quarter century covering this league. You knew that you saw me in those press boxes. You saw me in those locker rooms, you saw all of this stuff. If I haven’t challenged we’re having a relationship with players to date this because they got me a damn studio all the time. And they won’t let me leave!”

He highlighted his quarter-century journey, from press boxes to locker rooms, signifying his enduring dedication to the field. His assertion that his constant presence in the studio has evolved from his earlier days as a beat writer emphasized the strong player relationships he’s fostered over time.

Unpacking Smith’s Recent Critique of Paul George

In the ongoing volley between Stephen A. Smith and LA Clippers’ Paul George, tensions have escalated. On July 31st, Smith used his platform on “The Stephen A. Smith Show” to dissect George’s career, particularly his earnings in relation to his availability. Smith pointed out that George’s annual salary of $51.5 million was considerable, yet his impact on crucial games remained inconsistent.

Smith’s passionate critique highlighted George’s struggle to secure a championship despite his undeniable talent. This fiery exchange illuminated the intricate balance between player performance and their financial worth.

“You’ve missed 119 of 307 regular season games. That’s 38% due to injuries. In that time span, you’ve earned $148.2 million in your career. $57.3 million of those money’s worth the games missed. Kawhi Leonard, he’s missed 147 of 308 regular season games. I still am waiting for that championship from the fairweather stepchild known as the Clippers compared to the Lakers. If you combine your money with his money, that equates to… $102 million in salary and $17 million in endorsements. That’s 48% due to injuries, Kawhi’s earned $146.9 million in his career with the Clippers. About $70.8 million for games he’s missed. I don’t see the Clipper fans getting any refunds.”

In the cacophony of layoffs and shifting media dynamics, Stephen A. Smith’s resolute stance and unapologetic voice stand out. His remarks on “Podcast P” shed light on his perception of self-worth and financial contribution to ESPN.

Furthermore, his analysis of Paul George’s performance underscores the nuanced interplay between player salaries and their on-court impact. As ESPN navigates its way through these tumultuous times, Smith’s words resonate, reflecting the broader intersections of sports, media, and financial considerations in the modern landscape.