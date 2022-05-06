Basketball

“I am playing today, my name is Greek Freak”: Shaquille O’Neal shuts down perceptions of not succeeding in today’s NBA

"I am playing today, my name is Greek Freak": Shaquille O'Neal shuts down perceptions of not succeeding in today's NBA
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
Ben Stokes 5 sixes Durham cricket: Ben Stokes hits 34 runs in one over in County Championship 2022
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I am playing today, my name is Greek Freak": Shaquille O'Neal shuts down perceptions of not succeeding in today's NBA
“I am playing today, my name is Greek Freak”: Shaquille O’Neal shuts down perceptions of not succeeding in today’s NBA

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has the perfect response for critics who feel he cannot play…