“I am playing today, my name is Greek Freak”: Shaquille O’Neal shuts down perceptions of not succeeding in today’s NBA

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has the perfect response for critics who feel he cannot play in today’s era, saying he is still playing in the league but as Giannis Antetokounmpo.

One of the most dominating players to ever step on the NBA hardwood, Shaquille O’Neal was a terror in the paint. A generational athlete, Shaq had a seven-foot frame with cat-like reflexes. The Diesel instilled a fear in the mind of his opponents with his mere presence.

Nonetheless, critics who were always on the lookout for the Achilles heel of a superstar athlete would bring to notice Shaq’s inability to shoot. The four-time champion’s struggle at the free-throw line is no secret and continues to be a source for mocking him.

The popular belief that Shaq would not sustain in today’s NBA continues to be a hot topic of discussion for debate shows and podcasts. However, the Big Diesel has an interesting take on this, declaring Giannis Antetokounmpo as an extension of him.

O’Neal believes he would have enjoyed the same success in the modern era, citing the Greek Freak’s example.

Shaquille O’Neal breaks his silence on if he would sustain in the modern NBA.

The league today is much more guard dominant than it ever was. The 3-point shot has become a norm for every basketball aspirant planning to enter the NBA. However, the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, and Nikola Jokic are altering this.

These big men have successfully managed to merge the two eras of basketball. Not only can these superstars dominate the paint but make jump shots, as well. With debate shows constantly comparing the era of basketball, Shaq had the perfect response for those who felt he wouldn’t sustain today.

“And now 15-20 years later, you got guys shooting 3s, it’s cute. It’s not something I would do. Somebody asked me the other day, ‘Oh Shaq couldn’t play today,’ but you’re not paying attention I am playing today, my name is Greek Freak.”

The three-time Finals MVP added,

“Who’s the first guy to take you coast to coast? I play just like Greek Freak, take it off the glass, high percentage shots. I shoot a 3 every now and then, so I would actually love to play in this game, it’s less physical. My name is Giannis Antetokounmpo.”

These are certainly high praise from one of the greatest centers of all time, Shaq has always been an advocate for Giannis’ talent, even lending him the Superman nickname.

