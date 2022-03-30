“Giannis Antetokounmpo is a 7-foot Russell Westbrook”: Shaquille O’Neal highlights the difference-maker between the Greek Freak and The Process

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal reveals why Giannis Antetokounmpo toppled Joel Embiid and the Sixers, calling the Greek Freak the next best player in the NBA.

It was a battle of the big men on Tuesday night in Philly, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and co coming on top with a W. The game would go down to the wire, with the Greek Freak showing us why he’s the Finals reigning MVP, having a game-clinching block on the seven-foot Joel Embiid.

Giannis with the game-sealing block on Embiid 😱 Refs originally called goaltending… pic.twitter.com/cbteRDvjD0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 30, 2022

While Giannis might need to brush up on his ability to deliver jokes, his ability to deliver on the hardwood is unquestioned. The Bucks superstar plays hard and continues to strive for better, with his 40-point double-double against The Process and the Sixers being the latest example.

Giannis’ improved jump shot and FT shooting have only created more paranoia amongst the opposition, who can’t figure a way to stop him. It’s high time we put some respect on the defending champs, with the Greek Freak showing us his dominance on both ends of the floor.

During a recent segment of TNT Tuesdays, Shaquille O’Neal revealed why everyone has been sleeping on the Bucks and what differentiated Giannis from Embiid.

Shaquille O’Neal believes Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to be the best player after LeBron James.

An advocate for the big men in the league, Shaq has had nothing but words of praise for Giannis. The Big Diesel even lent him his Superman nickname, showing a great sign of respect. Shaq would address the Bucks’ recent win over the Sixers and why Giannis edged Embiid.

“Everyone has been sleeping on the Bucks because they haven’t really been at full strength all year. Giannis has been playing the same way all year, he developed that game that we didn’t want him to develop but he has developed it very nicely. So now, we can’t say anything he’s shooting the three well, mid-range-post he’s playing well.”

Talking about the difference between Giannis and Embiid during Tuesday night’s game, Shaq had the following to say.

“He (Giannis) was a little meaner. When they start talking about the best player in the game it’s not going to Phill but staying in Milwaukee. Love the way this kid plays, can never say anything bad about him either, he’s a seven-foot Westbrook when Westbrook was playing at a high level of playing hard every game.”

“The difference between him and Embiid that game? He was a little meaner.”@SHAQ praises Giannis after a big Bucks win in Philly. pic.twitter.com/x6ONOkZXg3 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 30, 2022

Giannis ticks all the boxes of an ideal NBA superstar and could be seen as the first potential international player to be the face of the league.

The two-time MVP is a generational athlete, who hasn’t merely relied upon his physical strength but continues to get better each day.