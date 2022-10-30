“Got Wrapped Up in Trying to Hero-Ball!”: Stephen Curry Takes Blame as Warriors Drop to 0-2 on the Road

Oct 29, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts to a foul call during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors did not get the start to the road trip that they had hoped for. Making the first stop in Steph’s hometown Charlotte, the Warriors would’ve hoped to get a win and kick off the five-game road trip on a good note. However, the Hornets had other plans.

The Warriors came back after being down 15 at a point. From there, they built a four-point lead heading into the final minute of the game. The final minute was a blunder on both ends of the floor. This helped the Hornets take the game to overtime. In overtime, the home team got the better of the defending champions and secured a 120-113 win.

After the game, Curry was talking to the press. At that time, he took responsibility for tonight’s loss.

Stephen Curry claims his ‘hero-ball’ plan led to the loss

Once a player gets into the NBA, they rarely get to play for their hometown team or the team they grew up watching. Most players wait for their team’s matchup there and ball their hearts out.

The case is no different for Stephen Curry, who grew up mere miles away from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. In the final minute of regulation, Steph missed a 3-pointer that could’ve put the Warriors up five. Then, with the clock winding down and the scores tied, Steph missed the buzzer-beater as well.

Talking about the same, Curry took the blame on himself for the loss.

Steph Curry admitted he got “wrapped up in trying to heroball my way to a hometown buzzer beater” and would be thinking about these two late regulation possessions in an eventual OT loss in Charlotte pic.twitter.com/SEuaCibPbx — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 30, 2022

No one can blame Steph for what he was thinking. The Warriors had lost their last three games in Charlotte, and Curry might have wanted to change the narrative. Steph had 31 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists for the night.

Warriors record a shameful defeat in Steve Kerr’s era

Ever since Steve Kerr took over as the Head Coach for the Warriors, the team has seen the highest levels of success. In fact, before the 2019-20 season, losing two games in a row was a grave cause of concern.

The 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons humbled both the team and the fans a little. Since Steve Kerr took over, the Warriors have only lost four games where they led by four points or more heading into the final minute of the game. The fourth instance of the same came tonight as the Hornets managed to stun the defending champions.

Dubs would like to correct their course as soon as they can. Thankfully, they get a chance to get that tomorrow as they take on the Pistons in Detroit.