“I apologized to Savannah James for losing the fact of how important she was”: When LeBron James confesses that his journey to be the ‘GOAT’ made him lose track of how crucial his wife was to it all

LeBron James once let it be known that he apologized to his wife, Savannah James, for losing track of how important she was to him.

LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to have ever taken to NBA hardwood. He’s accomplished enough to put his name in the same breath as legends like Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul –Jabbar and he’s still got a couple more years left in the tank in terms of competing for yet another championship.

The 4x champ has been relentless in his pursuit for being the greatest of all time and has even said openly that he believes he achieved that goal after coming back from down 3-1 in the 2016 NBA Finals. Despite LeBron James considering himself to be the ‘GOAT’ at that particular moment, he would go on to reveal that that wasn’t enough.

Also read: “Didn’t LeBron James post the same cringe workout video in 2017?!”: Lakers superstar shows his insane level of motivation by posting a deja vu inducing clip on social media

In an appearance on the ‘Road Trippin’ podcast back in 2017, LeBron admitted to Richard Jefferson that he had lost track of what was really important in his pursuit for greatness in this league.

LeBron James admits that he forgot how important Savannah James was to his entire journey.

LeBron James and Savannah Brinson James are what many on the internet like to refer to as, ‘couple goals’. The two have been together for nearly two decades and have remained scandal-free for every single one of those years. It’s safe to say that the two have an incredibly wholesome relationship with one another.

Also read: “James Harden has asthma”: Nets star has been using inhalers during game while playing 36+ minutes a game

So, it was quite shocking to hear that LeBron James, back in 2017, nearly forgot how important and crucial his wife is to his journey throughout the NBA. “I’m addicted to the process. It’s so funny, I just told my wife the other day, I apologized to her. She was like, ‘What are you apologizing for?’”

“I said, ‘Because the journey that I’m on to want to be the greatest to ever play this game or to the point where no one ever forgets what I accomplished, I’ve at times lost the fact of how important you are to this whole thing,’” said the 4x champ back in 2017.

LeBron would continue to tell Savannah,”I want you to understand that along this journey, while I’m playing this game there will be times that I lose the fact of how important you and my three kids are.”