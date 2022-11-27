“I Believe in Nepotism!”: With a $400 million fortune to pass on, Shaquille O’Neal Reveals Eye-Grabbing Plan For Kids’ Future

Shaquille O’neal attends F1 at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Formula One Mlc 00712

Shaquille O’Neal is most remembered by fans, as one of the most dominant players of all time. But of course, the countless different commercials he does, alongside his role as an analyst on TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’ certainly don’t hurt either.

Add that to the fact that he has been investing his money pretty darn smartly, and you have an explanation for his gargantuan $400 Million net worth. The man is only 50, and he already has generational wealth.

Now, that is a lot of money to leave behind for his kids, to the point where it may spoil them. And that can be a serious worry, especially for anyone that has lived a bit of an upper-class lifestyle anyway.

So, is Shaq going to give them his money?

Well, apparently, he is willing to do so. But he has a very specific plan in mind to do it right.

Let’s dive into it, shall we?

Also Read: “Poetry in Motion”: NBA Twitter Cannot Keep Calm as LeBron James-Russell Westbrook Showcase their Athletic Abilities in an Alley-Oop Play

Shaquille O’Neal believes in Nepotism, but only a certain kind of it

Shaquille O’Neal is hardly one of those people that believes he is one of the elites. And evidently, he wants his kids to have a similar opinion of themselves as well.

But, is that going to stop him from making them entitled to his wealth? Absolutely not.

However, it isn’t just that cut and dry. No, there is a caveat to this whole ordeal, which is born out of Shaquille O’Neal’s mentality.

This is something he opened up on very recently, saying this to People Magazine.

“I don’t give a s— what you are, because if it’s done the right way, I believe in nepotism.”

The man further went on to talk about how he’d want them to build on his generational wealth, rather than eat into it. And the way that happens, is through their education.

Furthermore, he revealed that his kids need to pitch to him, just like in the real world, including business and growth plans, alongside a resume to top it all off.

Shaquille O’Neal may believe in nepotism, but clearly, it isn’t the kind that is hated by the world.

No, his version seems to cut out all the disadvantages, instead making the kids earn their keep.

But the plan doesn’t end there for Shaquille O’Neal

This isn’t the first time Shaquille O’Neal has spoken about the wealth he has built up, in relation to his kids.

Some time ago, during a sit-down with YouTube sensation, Logan Paul. He revealed his master plan to the world.

And frankly, it is genius.

3 degrees is a lot. However, for a share in his fortune, it certainly is worth working for,

On top of that, in theory at least, by the time they have done enough to get their part, they will also be educated enough to use the money smartly, so their fortune won’t be spurned away.

As we said earlier, absolute genius.

Also Read: “My Leadership Style is Similar to Michael Jordan’s!”: Stephen Curry Gets Brutally Honest About Bulls Legend and How He Leads His Own Teammates