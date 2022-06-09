“I bet you $5000 that I get a triple-double the next game!”: When Kobe Bryant placed RIDICULOUS bet after Lakers teammate Chris Duhon challenged him after looking at LeBron James’ stat sheet

Kobe Bryant was one of the most competitive players to ever play in the NBA – if you gave him a challenge he would go out to prove himself.

Even before he made his way to the NBA, Kobe Bryant was always looking for a challenge. He even skipped college because his window of opportunity to play against Michael Jordan would reduce. Such was his drive to compete against the best. So when his teammate Chris Duhon placed a tasty challenge in front of him, the Black Mamba in him was ready to strike.

The Lakers were heading back home after a road trip, and on the plane Duhon and everyone else got the stat sheets for the games played that day. In that sheet, it showed a young LeBron James had a triple-double. Duhon challenged the Mamba to get one because he never passed, so he would never get 10 assists!

Nobody ever says you cannot do something to Kobe Bean Bryant. Right then and there, he bet 5000 dollars that the next day, he would get one. Such was his confidence. In the next game against Utah Jazz, Kobe Bryant played like the second coming of Magic Johnson. He had 14 points, 14 assists, and 9 rebounds.

An incredible stat for someone who was called selfish, but Chris Duhon went home 5000 dollars richer.

Kobe Bryant was always portrayed as selfish – it was just that he understood his role to be what the Lakers needed him to be

“If I wanted to, I could have gotten a triple-double every game. But my team needs me to score and I wanna take the hearts of anyone that’s guarding me. The other team has to know no one can guard me.” Kobe said to CD after his near-perfect performance.

Kobe Bryant knew what his role was in the team – score points and win games. The W in the Win/loss column is still the ultimate statistic that one chases, not points or assists. While it may be great on a personal level to know you have a triple-double if you don’t get the win what is the point? *Cough Cough* Russell Westbrook *Cough Cough*.

