“I Blame My Brother”: Dating 49 Y/O Larsa Pippen, 32 Y/O Marcus Claims Michael Jordan’s Eldest Son Influenced His Taste in Women

Michael Jordan‘s 32-year-old son Marcus Jordan dating Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen, 49, took the NBA by storm last year. The sea of interest around their controversial relationship prompted the couple to discuss facets of their private life on a podcast. During a recent episode of their “Separation Anxiety” podcast, Marcus Jordan blamed his brother for shaping his taste in women, specifically older women.

Marcus’ revelation adds a new layer of depth to his relationship choices. The 32-year-old’s taste in romantic partners, which largely tilts towards older women, can be attributed to his formative years spent in the company of his older brother. This serves as a good explanation of the 17-year age gap between Marcus and Larsa.

Marcus Jordan reveals how his brother shaped his dating preferences

During a recent episode of their podcast “Separation Anxiety,” Marcus delved into the factors that have shaped his dating choices, attributing his affinity for older women to the influence of his older brother and his circle of friends. Hanging out with his brother and his friends, who were a few years his senior, exposed Marcus to a different level of maturity and perspective. This upbringing significantly contributed to the shaping of his preferences in later life.

The episode titled “Spilling family secrets” aired on August 29th, and has given the public an intriguing glimpse into the couple’s world. The episode begins with Larsa accusing Marcus of not having a type. In response, Jordan’s youngest son declares that his type is older women who are mature and have their sh*t together. He also underlined that he likes women with curves.

In his own words, Marcus confessed:

“I have always dated a little older than me. But I blame my brother for that because when I was young I would always hang out with my brother who was two years older than me. So I always felt mature…hanging around older people.”[3 min]

As Marcus discussed the specifics of his preference, he candidly acknowledged the alignment of his type with Larsa’s qualities. The basketball heir mentioned that he finds Larsa’s combination of maturity, self-assuredness, and a curvier figure in line with his personal taste.

Wedding bells and whispers

Amidst the candid discussions about their preferences, Marcus and Larsa dropped intriguing hints about their future plans. While addressing the rumors about their engagement, the couple navigated the limelight with a mix of humor and clarity. Despite the speculations stirred in the media, Larsa Pippen was quick to squash engagement rumors, affirming that while they are not engaged, they are excitedly considering their next steps.

However, amidst the chatter, the couple subtly unveiled their thoughts on a significant milestone: marriage. Marcus hinted at their commitment by revealing that he had given Larsa a promise ring and playfully alluded to its potential appearance on their podcast.