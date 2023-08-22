“We Are Not Engaged”: Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus and Larsa Pippen Confess ‘Destination Wedding’ Plans Despite Strongly Refuting Rumors

In a surprising turn of events, Marcus Jordan, son of the legendary basketball icon Michael Jordan, and Larsa Pippen, former reality TV star, have sent shockwaves through the entertainment world with the latest episode of their podcast “Separation Anxiety.” Titled ‘Venues, Rings and Other Things!‘, the episode was released on 22nd August, and it appears to have spilled the beans on the couple’s intentions, despite their prior dismissals of engagement rumors.

The revelation arrives on the heels of the couple’s persistent denial of engagement speculations in previous podcast installments. A key moment in the latest episode took listeners by surprise as Marcus Jordan addressed the subject of wedding plans.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen Confess “Destination Wedding” plans

Marcus started the discussion.

“Ah, first topic is Larcus is looking for a wedding venue,” he stated candidly. “Obviously, we were at dinner the other night, and paparazzi got us leaving the restaurant and asked us if there are wedding plans in the works. And so, you know, I think I responded in a cheeky way I told them that, you know, we’re looking for a location and that it’s in the works.”

However, Larsa Pippen was quick to clarify their relationship status.

“I had 100 calls and text messages. People congratulating us and I was like, I’m so excited. But no, we are not engaged.”

Amidst their banter, the couple did drop hints about their impending nuptials. Marcus confirmed:

“Yeah, I definitely give you a promise ring. You know, that might end up on the show at some point.”

Larsa joined in, revealing their preference for a destination wedding:

“I feel like the only thing we’ve really come up with is like we want a destination wedding. Right? That’s the only thing that we talked about. Were like, yeah, we definitely want a destination wedding.”

The podcast episode’s title gains newfound significance as Marcus and Larsa confirm their intention to embark on a romantic journey despite not being officially engaged at present. This tantalizing revelation adds a layer of intrigue to the duo’s relationship narrative.

Will MJ’s public disapproval affect Larcus’ wedding?

Notably, the intriguing relationship dynamics between Marcus and Larsa have garnered attention from the public, and even the basketball legend Michael Jordan himself. Reports suggest that Michael Jordan initially voiced his disapproval of the couple’s involvement, making his stance known to the paparazzi inquiries.

Additionally, the impact of their relationship, and the possibility of marriage, on the Jordan family’s public image and dynamics remains a subject of speculation.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen continue to captivate the media’s attention with their podcast revelations. It remains to be seen how their love story will unfold. Their engagement remains uncertain. However, the couple’s candid discussions hint at a shared journey. This might just lead them down the aisle sooner rather than later.