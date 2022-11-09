“Luka Doncic Set to Overshadow Wilt Chamberlain!”: Mavericks Star Primed to Break 60-Year NBA Record

The Dallas Mavericks have a 6-3 start to the 2022-23 NBA season. A huge reason behind their strong start has been the 6’7″ Slovenian point guard. Luka Doncic has been setting the NBA on fire night after night and leading the Mavs to wins along the way.

Nine games in, Luka leads the NBA in points per game. He’s averaging 36 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and 1.9 steals per contest. Doncic already has two 40+ point performances and has been raining fire on all opponents so far.

Luka Doncic this season: 32 PTS, 10 AST, 7 REB, 52% FG

35 PTS, 6 AST, 9 REB

37 PTS, 11 AST, 7 REB, 53% FG

41 PTS, 14 AST, 11 REB, 50% FG

31 PTS, 10 AST, 16 REB

44 PTS, 5 AST, 3 REB, 65% FG

33 PTS, 11 AST, 5 REB, 60% FG

35 PTS, 6 AST, 8 REB, 66% FG

36 PTS, 6 AST, 6 REB, 50% FG pic.twitter.com/kN3K0uLT3j — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 8, 2022

After getting knocked out of the Western Conference Finals last season, Luka came back this season wanting more. Prior to the season, Luka was the MVP favorite in the GM survey. He has been proving them right so far. This season, he’s on his path to breaking a Wilt Chamberlain record that’s existed for 60 years.

Also Read: “I don’t get mad, I get even”: 7-footer Shaquille O’Neal Harbored Fury After Being Snubbed from the Dream Team with Michael Jordan

Luka Doncic is on the cusp of crossing Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain is one of the most dominant scorers in NBA History. He’s the only man to score 100 points in a professional basketball game. Not only that, he’s scored 70 or more in six games and has 32 games where he’s scored 60 or more.

Wilt Chamberlain set an NBA record during the 1962-63 season when he scored 30 or more points in 23 straight contests to begin the season. When Luka recorded his 36 against Memphis, he broke a tie with Wilt for the 2nd most consecutive 30+ point games to start the season. Now, he’s targeting Wilt’s #1 spot.

Luka Dončić has recorded his 9th consecutive game with 30+ points to begin this season. Dončić’s current streak is the 2nd-longest streak of games recording 30+ points to begin a season in @NBA history. Wilt Chamberlain, 23, 1962-63

*Luka Doncic, 9, 2022-23 pic.twitter.com/7PaEKNyQET — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) November 8, 2022

Considering the way Luka has been playing, he might even try and break the 60-year-old record.

Also Read: Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight vs Magic? Mavericks Star’s Minutes May Depend On Health of Paolo Banchero

Can Luka win the NBA MVP this season?

The way Luka Doncic has started the season, he’s on the path to winning his first NBA MVP honors. He’s been leading the team on all fronts, and has been the reason behind their strong start to the season.

The GMs already considered him as their favorite even before the season began. So far, his toughest competition is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who’s been putting up big numbers while leading the Bucks to a 9-1 record to start the season.

If Luka keeps playing the way he has, it would be very hard to not award him the MVP trophy.

Also Read: Watch: $70 Million Giannis “Freak Woods” Antetokounmpo Shows us First Glimpse of his Golf Skills