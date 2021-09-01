Basketball

“I Busted Gil’s A**!” Chris Paul Reminisces on pre-draft workouts with Gilbert Arenas on the No Chill Podcast

"I Busted Gil's A**!" Chris Paul Reminisces on pre-draft workouts with Gilbert Arenas on the No Chill Podcast
Saikat Samanta

Previous Article
“I carried Eli Manning”: Michael Strahan Trolls Former Giants Teammate After Being Surprised With Jersey Retirement News
Next Article
The Rock responds to viral picture of his doppelganger
Latest NBA News
"LeBron James should just sign DeAndre Jordan already!": Eastern Conference Executive mocks the Lakers by calling them the NBA's retirement home
“LeBron James should just sign DeAndre Jordan already!”: Eastern Conference Executive mocks the Lakers by calling them the NBA’s retirement home

An Eastern Conference Executive mocks LeBron James and the Lakers for their offseason business and…