“I can be a 50-40-90 player in the NBA”: Chet Holmgren discloses his goals of joining the elite shooting club alongside Stephen Curry and co.

Chet Holmgren, the top prospect of the 2022 Draft, believes he has all the tools to become a 50-40-90 player in the NBA.

Chet Holmgren is one of the top prospects, expected to be picked up by the Orlando Magic with their #1 pick in the upcoming draft. Standing at 7 feet, Holmgren has pretty effective ball handles, a good sense of finding the open man, can shoot the ball pretty efficiently, and is a mismatch nightmare for the defense.

In his one-and-done season at Gonzaga, Chet established himself as a two-way star who was certainly among the best players in the 2021-2022 college basketball season.

Now, the former Bulldog will hope to find the same success as a pro as he found in high school and college. And during the NBA Draft Lottery edition of NBA Today, the 20-year-old revealed his goals for when he sets foot on the NBA hardwood.

“Winning an NBA championship is definitely my number one goal above anything else”: Chet Holmgren

Chet averaged a solid 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.7 blocks, and 1.9 assists this past college basketball season. His shooting was one of the aspects of his game that stood out the most. The center shot 60.7% from the field, 39% from beyond the arc, and 71.1% from the charity stripe.

According to the big man, he can be an elite shooter if he took things “up a whole notch”, and aims to join the prestigious 50-40-90 club. Holmgren further said:

“I feel like I’m already a high-level shooter from all parts of the floor, but at the end of the day, I feel like I have to take it up a whole another notch, take it to another level. I think I can be a 50-40-90 player.”

He further spoke about his goals as an NBA player.

“I won’t shoot for anything less than the highest. I’ve been winning throughout my career, and I want to be able to say that I won at every level, so winning an NBA championship is definitely my number one goal above anything else. Above any personal accolades or anything like that.”

Without a doubt, any team that drafts Holmgren will be blessed with a talented and versatile youngster, who is looking to win at the highest level at all times.