“Damian Lillard’s reaction says it all”: The 31-year old cannot hide his disappointment as Blazers fall to 7th in the NBA Draft lottery

Representing the Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard looked visibly disappointed with his team earning the seventh pick in the recent draft lottery results.

The 2021-22 season was a disappointing outing for the Trail Blazers, with their star player Damian Lillard being out for most of the season with an abdominal injury. Meanwhile, the Blazers front office took the tough call of trading most of its players to rebuild around Dame-Time.

The trade of CJ McCollum came across as a shock for many considering his pairing with Lillard as Blazers backcourt. With Lillard playing only 29-games and the McCollum trade, the Blazers ended their season with a disappointing 27-55 record.

The Portland team was short-handed on several nights, having traded the likes of McCollum, Tony Snell, and Larry Nance Jr for a protected 2022 first-round pick and future second-round picks. The Blazers engaged in a three-way trade with parties including the Pelicans and Clippers.

Also read: “Lmao, I ain’t sh*t”: Damian Lillard hilariously mocks himself after a fan lists his accolades comparing the Blazers guard’s rookie season to his current season

Unfortunately, the ill-fate would continue for the Blazers, who would slip to the seventh position in the lottery. Lillard, who was repping his team, looked visibly upset.

Damian Lillard didn’t seem happy with the Trail Blazers lottery pick.

The Blazers front office had Lillard visit Chicago to represent the Blazers at the draft lottery, who had the sixth-best odds to win the lottery. However, fate had other plans with the Blazers falling to the seventh position.

Lillard, who was present at the event, seemed visibly disappointed with his reaction going viral.

Damian Lillard’s reaction to the Trail Blazers falling to 7th in the #NBADraftLottery pic.twitter.com/KDy5Z9Z4qM — Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) May 18, 2022

Damian Lillard and the Blazers with another early exit pic.twitter.com/OWIoEaAFld — SB Nation (@SBNation) May 18, 2022

The smile on Sabonis’ face when the Kings moved up in the draft lottery 😄 pic.twitter.com/Trwcosi4dr — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) May 18, 2022

Surprisingly, the Sacramento Kings would move forward to the fourth pick, with Domantas Sabonis visibly cheerful. The lottery had Orlando Magic with the no.1 pick for the first time since drafting Dwight Howard in 2004.

Also read: “Damian Lillard is a better clutch shooter than Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant”: Lakers legend, Robert Horry, puts Blazers superstar over NBA icons