“I can see the Anthony Davis era at Lakers ending with him traded, LeBron James’ run is over”: NBA analyst believes Rob Pelinka will trade AD to repair their roster issues

The LA Lakers are in complete turmoil this season. One reason being the underwhelming Anthony Davis. As a result, NBA analyst Jason Smith has suggested the idea of trading him.

Anthony Davis had an exceptional start to life as a Laker. In his very first season with the Purple and Gold, he went on to win a championship in the bubble.

However, the very next season, his season was ravaged with injuries. The Lakers eventually lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Phoenix Suns, where the big man left the series midway with an injury.

Coming into this NBA season, expectations were sky-high for the LA Lakers and in particular, Anthony Davis. In fact, it was reported that many involved with the Purple and Gold said it is it to be “Anthony Davis’ team” this season.

However, a quarter into the season, his performance on the court has been nothing short of appalling. The 28-year-olds level of play has decreased dramatically and has constantly been in and out of the squad due to injuries.

This has led to fans and media alike criticizing and attacking him online on a daily basis. Recently, an analyst, Jason Smith of Fox Sports Radio, took it one step further. So, what exactly did he say? Read on and find out…

NBA Analyst suggests the Lakers should trade Anthony Davis.

Maybe except for LeBron James, everyone has been under fire for their poor start to the season. In the beginning, it was mainly Russell Westbrook and coach Frank Vogel who received a huge share of the blame. However, recently, it has been Anthony Davis who has taken the blame for the same. And rightfully so.

The big man has been nothing short of underwhelming this season. As a result, an NBA Analyst has suggested that the purple and gold franchise ship off Anthony Davis as soon as possible.

Via Jason Smith of Fox Sports Radio –

“I can see the Anthony Davis era with the Lakers ending with him being traded. This is not working; LeBron is at the end of his run and AD is at the end of his run. So now, we gotta get 3 guys that we can pay to come in here that are going to go win championships together.”

🎙️@howaboutafresca: “Anthony Davis has become that player who now is going to be responsible for everything wrong with the Lakers…Now, for the first time, I can see the Anthony Davis era ending with him being traded in the offseason.” pic.twitter.com/pS8bPSrqWE — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) December 20, 2021

Despite AD being terrible this season, it is almost impossible that the Lakers trade away the All-Star big man. Disassembling the squad in the middle of the season will do no good with respect to team chemistry. LeBron James should know that more than anyone after his experience with the 2018 Cavaliers.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been mediocre this season. Currently sitting as the 7th seed in a competitive Western Conference, the Purple and Gold have a difficult road ahead having one of the toughest schedules remaining in the NBA.

Currently sidelined with an MCL injury, the Laker faithful will hope to see the big man back soon and playing at a high level. Anthony Davis needs to be healthy and be his best for the Lakers to win a chip this season. Period.