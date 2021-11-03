“I can shoot the s*** out the ball, I know that”: Draymond Green talks about his offensive troubles, opening up on his ‘mental hurdle’ to get his shot back

Warriors forward Draymond Green opens up about the troubles of regaining belief in his shot and talks about working on his offense this season.

Draymond Green is a forward like we’ve never seen before. He has elite playmaking abilities, and playing with the greatest shooter in Steph Curry always helps. In addition, Green can anchor the defense on his own and comfortably defend almost any player in the league. Moreover, he won the Defensive Player Of The Year in 2017.

One of his weaknesses in his game is his scoring. To be more specific, his shooting from the perimeter. However, that wasn’t always the case. In fact, he was averaging 38.8% from beyond the arc on 3.2 attempts a game way back in the 2015-16 season.

However, once Kevin Durant joined the Warriors, his shooting wasn’t required as much. As a result, he lost his touch when it came to his 3-point shot. In a recent interview, he opens up about the same. Via Anthony Slater of the Athletic –

“A wise man once told me: If you don’t use something, you lose it. Yeah, you don’t use it, and all of a sudden, I’m taking one 3 every three games and if I miss it, my percentages go to shit. Before you know it, in 10 games, I’m 0-for-7, my percentage has gone to hell, and then that can f**k with your confidence.”

It looks like Draymond Green is slowly, but surely, getting over that rust. In six games this season, Green is averaging 9.3 points per game while shooting 59.0 percent from the field.

Draymond Green is playing smart basketball and making a huge impact for the Warriors 💯

Draymond Green talks about regaining the confidence to take shots this season.

At the start of this season, Green and the Warriors made it clear that the star forward needed to shoot more and be more threatening from three-point territory.

The 3x All-Star opens up about his regaining confidence in his shot this season. Via Anthony Slater of the Athletic –

“The shot feels pretty good. I think when you go so long without shooting, it’s a mental hurdle you have to get over. I’ll say that’s where I am. But I can shoot the s*** out the ball. I know that.”

Draymond Green says his shot is starting to feel 'pretty good' "I can shoot the shit out the ball. I know that."

As of now, it looks like he is slowly getting past the mental hurdle. This season, Draymond Green has shot 3-for-5 from beyond the arc. The sample size is still small, but it is still a good sign for the Warriors.

This season, if Green does take more shots and becomes a respectable shooter, the Warriors are going to be a really dangerous team. Also, if Draymond improves his shooting, and with Klay Thompson set to return, expect the Warriors to rain down threes for fun.