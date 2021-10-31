Basketball

“It’s been so satisfying to watch the game without all those bullsh*t calls!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green is really pleased with the new NBA rule changes

"It's been so satisfying to watch the game without all those bullsh*t calls!": Warriors' Draymond Green is really pleased with the new NBA rule changes
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"They completely dominated us from the start": Aaron Finch opens up after England vs Australia ICC T20 World Cup 2021 game
Next Article
“Love the way Carmelo Anthony said ‘Licataa’”: Wu-Tang Clan legend, Raekwon, and the Lakers star chop it over wine in the latest edition of ‘What’s In Your Glass’
NBA Latest Post
"Coach gave Canon the ball and he asked 'Where's the hoop?'... He's a Curry, he knows what's up": Warriors' Stephen Curry describes how his son Canon gave rookie Jonathan Kuminga the game-ball on his NBA Debut
“Coach gave Canon the ball and he asked ‘Where’s the hoop?’… He’s a Curry, he knows what’s up”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry describes how his son Canon gave rookie Jonathan Kuminga the game-ball on his NBA Debut

Warriors’ Stephen Curry describes how rookie Jonathan Kuminga received the game-ball from his son Canon…