“It’s been so satisfying to watch the game without all those bullsh*t calls!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green is really pleased with the new NBA rule changes

Warriors’ Draymond Green talks about the new NBA rules and how much he’s enjoying playing and watching the game this season

The 2021-22 NBA season is in full swing, and it’s been a treat for the fans so far. There have been some shockers, seeing the Lakers and the Nets struggle early in the season. There have also been pleasant surprises, with the Bulls and the Wizards starting the season off so strong. The Golden State Warriors are performing brilliantly, one may say, even better than expected.

Draymond Green has been at the core of the success yet again. He heard all the complaints and stepped up on the offensive end as well. He’s averaging the most points since the 2017-18 season. Green also has been shooting the ball more often, and with much better accuracy. In tonight’s win, Draymond Green led the first-half offensive charge. He finished the game with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists. Stephen Curry had a very quiet first half with 5 points but topped it off with a 15 point 3rd Quarter. After that, both Green and Curry were rested for the final frame.

Draymond Green talks about the new NBA rules, praises them

For the last two or three years, the NBA had become a very offense-friendly game. Offensive players were finding ways of drawing fouls on every other possession and making their way to the free-throw line. The NBA took note of the same and introduced new rules in the 2021-22 season.

These new rules have been troubling the charity stripe regulars. However, Draymond Green believes this rule is better for the game. Talking to the press post-game, Green said,

“Can I also say, how satisfying it has been to watch the game of basketball without all those bullsh*t calls… Can I say how satisfying it is to watch the game without all those terrible calls. Guys cheating the game and grabbing guys and getting the fouls… I’ve been really enjoying watching basketball this year. I stopped watching the NBA for a bit because it was a bit too because it was a bit too much of flailing and flopping.”

Draymond is happy about the rule changes in the NBA this season 😅 pic.twitter.com/IgfF3etBM1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 31, 2021

Green is right. This season has been much more fun to watch, and without all those stoppages due to the fouls, the game is much more compact as well.