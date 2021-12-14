“I can’t believe LeBron James and the Lakers are doing this with THT too!”: Wizards star Kyle Kuzma reveals his frustration on trade rumors about Talen Horton-Tucker

Wizards star Kyle Kuzma shows his annoyance at trade rumors regarding Talen Horton-Tucker away from LeBron James and the Lakers

So… what exactly happened to the Wizards?

This team was on the top of the Eastern Conference just a few short weeks ago, over the likes of the Bulls, Heat, and even Nets. But now, they sit 6th, with an okay, but not amazing 15-12 record.

To be fair though, the team is still a tough one to beat. They have some seriously quality on the defensive end while being pretty damn good on the offensive end of the floor. And frankly, Kyle Kuzma has been a very underrated part of it.

As many know by now, the former Lakers man was traded to Washington during this past offseason, due to which he had to part ways with LeBron James and the crew. And now, according to trade rumors, it seems that yet another young Lakers star may be in the same situation soon. And Kuz has a lot to say about it.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Kyle Kuzma speaks out on Talen Horton-Tucker trade rumors on Twitter

As somebody who was traded ruthlessly by the Lakers, despite all of LeBron James’s praise, perhaps he is indeed the most qualified to speak on these trade rumors.

So, without further ado, how about we just show you what he said?

We won’t lie, we’re not sure if he’s frustrated with NBA Insiders, the Lakers’ front office, or LeBron James. But, given how his trade was handled, we wouldn’t really be surprised if the answer was all of the above.

As for Talen Horton-Tucker though, frankly, he is one that needs to be traded. Yes, he has a lot of potential and upside. However, he isn’t exactly what the franchise needs right now.

Perhaps it would be best for everyone if he was allowed to develop elsewhere, whether Kuzma may like it or not.

