Basketball

“I can’t believe LeBron James and the Lakers are doing this with THT too!”: Wizards star Kyle Kuzma reveals his frustration on trade rumors about Talen Horton-Tucker

"I can't believe LeBron James and the Lakers is doing this with THT too!": Wizards star Kyle Kuzma reveals his frustration on trade rumors about Talen Horton-Tucker
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"It'll happen when it happens, enjoy the moment because it's been a long time coming": Stephen Curry on breaking the all-time 3-point record at Madison Square Garden
Next Article
"I don't think it's as straightforward": Joe Root reveals challenges about deciding England playing 11 ahead of Ashes 2021-22 Adelaide test
NBA Latest Post
"Nikola Jokic earns the second ejection of his season after brawling with Markieff Morris": The Joker gets into a heated argument with the match officials, costing him his career's 63rd triple-double
“Nikola Jokic earns the second ejection of his season after brawling with Markieff Morris”: The Joker gets into a heated argument with the match officials, costing him his career’s 63rd triple-double

Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic gets tossed out of the game against the Washington Wizards for…