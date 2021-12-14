Stephen Curry 3s: Warriors’ superstar poised to break Ray Allen’s all-time 3-point record at the Madison Square Garden tomorrow, after getting 5 triples against the Pacers tonight

Warriors’ Stephen Curry inches closer to Ray Allen’s all-time record, would have a chance of getting it at the Garden

The Golden State Warriors went on the road and took down the Indiana Pacers 102-100 tonight. With this win, they improve to a 22-5 record for the season. It wasn’t an easy win, with the Pacers holding the lead for nearly 90% of the contest. There were 9 lead changes, and 12 ties during tonight’s game.

The Warriors now head to the Big Apple, where they take on the New York Knicks on the back-end of a back-to-back. This is an important game for the Warriors, even more so for Stephen Curry. With his 5-made 3-pointers against the Pacers tonight, Steph has now moved onto 2972 3s made all-time, sitting one behind Ray Allen. Considering his record against the Knicks, and one of the best performances he ever put up came at the Garden, we can expect firecrackers tomorrow.

Twitter reacts to Stephen Curry getting the record at the MSG

Considered the Mecca of Basketball, it only seems fitting that the Warriors’ superstar would achieve one of the biggest feats in NBA History at the MSG. NBA Twitter has already begun celebrating the same, starting with Skip Bayless.

OK, it seems fitting that Steph will break the 3-point record tomorrow night at Madison Square Garden, the Mecca of Basketball. It’s where all the greats have always wanted to be their greatest. Early congrats, Steph. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 14, 2021

There were many others calling the record-breaking at the Garden to be a perfect fit.

Steph Curry getting the chance to break the record in MSG fits perfectly with his journey. — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) December 14, 2021

Steph Curry is 2 3PM away from breaking the record. 🔥 Warriors vs. Knicks tomorrow night at the Garden…History will be made. pic.twitter.com/IAox7IrAmb — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 14, 2021

It is almost a certainty that Steph would break the record at the MSG. Whenever that happens, it would just cancel any doubts about him being the greatest shooter of all time.