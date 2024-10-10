“I Can’t Teach You How to Swim”: Shannon Sharpe Compares Ben Simmons to Deshaun Watson Using an Analogy

Confidence can make or break a player in their respective sport. The biggest case study in the NBA involving confidence is Ben Simmons’s downfall. Shannon Sharpe took to his ‘Nightcap’ Podcast to illuminate the former star’s mental barriers.

Sharpe and co-host, Chad Ochocinco, were discussing the struggles of Browns quarterback, Deshaun Watson. In their discussion, Sharpe compared Watson to Simmons, believing they’re suffering the same barriers. He used an intriguing analogy. He said,

““I can teach you to swim if you’re not afraid of the water. If you’re afraid of water, I can’t teach you how to swim.”

Shannon Sharpe compares Ben Simmons and Deshaun Watson to each other and believes that their lack of confidence has contributed to their decline (Via NBACentral @TheDunkCentral) October 9, 2024

Sharpe’s analogy alludes that advice to the two athletes won’t matter if they aren’t going to take the initiative to make the adjustments.

Although different, both players experienced career-altering moments. Simmons’ confidence issue came from the court, while Watson’s issues were off the field.

Simmons is notorious for his iconic blunder in the 2021 NBA playoffs. The specific instance was in the Sixers semifinal series against the Hawks.

The former All-NBA guard experienced the worst free-throw shooting stretch of his career during that series. Sharpe noted that Simmons “didn’t want to run the risk of getting fouled and have to go to the free-throw line.”

During Game 7, Simmons had a wide-open dunk. 6-foot-1 Hawks guard, Trae Young was the only person in the paint. The Sixers guard passed up the opportunity due to the fear of potentially being fouled. Following that moment, he has never been the same player.

On the other hand, Watson’s confidence-shattering moment avoided the football field. In 2022, Watson was suspended 11 games and fined $5 million after he was accused by more than two dozen women of sexual misconduct during massages. He has yet to replicate his stellar play from his tenure with the Texans.

Ben Simmons’ career since passed layup

Before that moment in Game 7 against the Hawks, Simmons was one of the best players in the NBA. However, he has yet to come close to reaching the level he once was.

The following season, Simmons requested a trade from the Sixers. He held out from team activities at the start of the season to complete a trade. The Brooklyn Nets eventually traded for him in exchange for James Harden.

Simmons has only played in 57 games since the 2020-21 season. Lingering back injuries have kept him sidelined. However, when he does play he hasn’t produced much on the court.

The three-time All-Star averaged 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 5.7 assists in just 15 games during the 2023-24 season.

The former top overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft made a name for himself as a dynamic two-way guard with exceptional playmaking abilities. Going into this 2024-25 season, he promises NBA fans that he’s back to the form he was in prior to all the injuries and the fated 2021 Playoffs. Word isn’t bond however and with the way he’s played the past 3 years, it seems as though Simmons is no longer the impact player he once was.