“I Chickened Out”: Stephen Curry Painfully Recalls the Time When He Missed Out on 7 Free Tom Ford Jackets

Sports and fashion have become synonymous. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander may be one of the biggest NBA fashion influencers, but Warriors star Stephen Curry is also a key figure in the fashion world. His reputation for style coupled with his basketball prowess has brought him many opportunities with fashion brands, but he recalls a painful memory when he missed out on the chance to snag seven free Tom Ford jackets.

Stephen partnered with Vanity Fair for a photo shoot with his wife Ayesha. On Valentine’s Day, he uploaded a video to his personal YouTube channel showcasing behind the scenes and giving fans more insight into his fashion preferences.

The 11-time All-Star was discussing his personal style when someone asked about the color of his clothes. He initially just called it blue but then specified it was indigo. Shortly after, Curry reminisced about the blazer he wore for the 2024 NBA Cup commercial, which was white with black accents on the lapel. Curry couldn’t keep the blazer, but like the ad’s heist theme, he wanted to run away with it.

The recollection of that blazer reminded him of when he could’ve potentially walked away from the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon with seven free Tom Ford jackets. He said,

“Tom Ford told me I could keep any jacket I wore on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. I messed up. I was going to wear all eight jackets on set at the same time… But I chickened out and only wore one of them.”

Curry confesses he was tempted to keep them, but he got cold feet. In hindsight, it worked out because he still has an excellent relationship with Tom Ford. In fact, he ended up wearing a navy blue Tom Ford suit for the Vanity Fair shoot with Ayesha.

Stephen Curry is a dream client for any wardrobe designer

Nearly every professional athlete who is big into fashion has a designer or stylist by their side. Wardrobe designers appreciate Stephen Curry’s willingness to experiment and say it’s a pleasant experience to work with him. Costumer Oliva Perdoch witnessed this first hand during his cameo on the Peacock comedy Mr. Throwback. She said,

“He’s so cool. He was so willing to try on anything, even though if was like, ‘I would never wear this or I haven’t worn this or would normally wear this.'”

Steph experimented with many different brands for his appearance on the show. Trying things that were out of his comfort zone opened his eyes to styles which he now enjoys. He is one of the most versatile players on the court and the trait follows him into the world of fashion.