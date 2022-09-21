“LeBron James will play 5 more years, he should embrace the old guy part of it”: Nick Wright criticizes Lakers star for once, just for his bald look that is

LeBron James might have had a target last year when he could share floor with Bryce and Bronny, but his biggest fan believes he has got more.

This season, LeBron James will start his 20th season in the league at 37 years of age. And only three players will be older than him when he does that – Carmelo Anthony, Andre Iguodala, and Udonis Haslem.

None of them was anywhere close to their prime. However, James had the second-highest scoring average of his career last season when at 30.3 points per game he lost the scoring title to Joel Embiid by a close margin.

If he is able to play this season’s entirety without much trouble unlike last season, the 18x All-Star is going to raise the bar on how a basketball player should be playing his 20th year.

There have been only 7 players before him who had done it for that long, but he is miles ahead of them in terms of fitness, conditioning, game time, and most importantly – the form he’s playing in. And someone wants him to embrace it all.

Nick Wright sees LeBron James playing 5 more years, and wants him to embrace the old guy part of it

He might have numerous haters, but LeBron has no scarcity of fans either. The biggest and most famously activist for his GOAT agenda, Fox Sports’ Nick Wright, believes The King is here for at least another 5-years, and he wants him to embrace the old guy part of it.

Just this past month, James himself has claimed that he doesn’t only wish to play in a team with Bronny, but also with his younger one Bryce. For that to happen it’ll be at least his 4th-year from here.

This year he is probably going to break several records including All-Star and All-NBA selections. He’d most likely pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list and take over as the #1 all-time. Imagine if he plays 5 more years what would his resume look like?

Just for longevity and the way he would have served the game of basketball, the man should officially be declared the GOAT at the end of it even if he doesn’t close out Michael Jordan in winning titles.

But as much as we know this man, he wouldn’t play that long and compromise on championships just to play with his sons. He will definitely contend until his last season.

