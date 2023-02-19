HomeSearch

Is Zion Williamson Playing the 2023 All-Star Game? Injury Report for the Western Conference Starter

Advait Jajodia
|Published 19/02/2023

Is Zion Williamson Playing the 2023 All-Star Game? Injury Report for the Western Conference Starter

Feb 15, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) watches game action against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans have fallen down to the 7th spot in the Western Conference holding onto a 30-29 record. Clearly, Willie Green’s boys have been struggling. However, the Louisiana-based franchise was a top-3 seed side with a healthy Zion Williamson on the lineup.

Since the former Duke Blue Devil went down with a hamstring injury against the 76ers, NOLA has failed to replicate their success from earlier in the campaign. In these 22 games without the 6-foot-6 forward, the Pels have a 7-15 record.

Prior to sustaining the injury, Williamson was playing some of the most dominant basketball across the league. Playing 33 MPG, the 284-pound beast averaged 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.

As a reward, Zanos was named an All-Star starter. However, amid injury concerns, fans wonder whether or not their 2-time All-Star will be suiting up for the prestigious exhibition game.

Also Read: Zion Williamson and Ja Morant Reveal Their Future Slam Dunk Contest Plans

Is Zion Williamson going to suit up for his 2nd All-Star appearance?

At first, David Griffin and co. revealed that their power forward would be missing merely 3-4 weeks of the season. However, a few days back, by re-aggravating the injury the front office disclosed that the 22-year-old would be sidelined for multiple more weeks.

Unfortunately, NOLA supporters won’t be able to witness Zion throw down some exciting dunks at the Vivint Arena.

As a replacement, the league has named Utah’s Lauri Markkanen as a starter for the matchup.

The Finnish big man has been having himself a solid campaign. In the midst of the best season of his career, the 7-footer has been averaging 24.9/8.6/1.8.

Until Zanos remains sidelined, the likes of Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum will have to step up big-time and help NOLA rise up the standings.

Also Read: ‘Fat’ Zion Williamson was Once Called out by ‘Predator’ Karl Malone for Fitness Issues

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national-level basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 20 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 11 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Read more from Advait Jajodia