“Whoever said Collin Sexton is unliked is a moron with no knowledge”: Larry Nance Jr lambasts anonymous Sports Illustrated reports about Cavaliers’ young star

Larry Nance Jr pulled no punches when lambasting ‘anonymous scouts’ for their deplorable lies about Collin Sexton and the Cavs.

There’s little doubt that the Cleveland Cavaliers are a franchise in the doldrums at the current moment. They haven’t had a .500 season without LeBron James in the 21st century.

It is becoming increasingly clear how much James impacted the franchise’s fortunes in his time there. However, that doesn’t mean that Cleveland doesn’t have talent. They do have guard and big man talent in droves on their roster at the current moment.

In particular, they have Darius Garland and Collin Sexton manning their guard positions at the moment. While Garland looks like a more natural playmaker, Sexton has projected as the better scorer and shooter.

A lot of reports over the past few years have, for some inexplicable reason, bagged on Sexton’s standing within the Cavs roster. They’ve been indicative of the notion that Sexton isn’t really well-liked by his teammates.

However, Larry Nance Jr is taking to Twitter to dispel this notion once and for all.

Larry Nance Jr lambasts anonymous Sports Illustrated reports about Collin Sexton

Nance Jr has played in front of Los Angeles media, so he knows first hand how bad they can be. There are times when some players can genuinely feel witch-hunted by certain sections of the media.

Larry Nance Jr posted the following message on his Twitter in response to some fake Collin Sexton scouting reports:

“Whoever said this is a moron with zero knowledge of anything going on in Cleveland. I’d hide behind anonymity too if I was this bad at my job.”

Whoever said this is a moron with zero knowledge of anything going on in Cleveland. I’d hide behind anonymity too if I was this bad at my job https://t.co/0QoeHnqrah — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) October 15, 2021

As a neutral with no skin in this particular game, I’d very much side with the player who was around in the locker room over an anonymous report from an unknown ‘insider’.

We all know that the NBA is a business, and certain members of the league want to play it that way. However, tarnishing one’s colleagues ultimately serves no good end result.