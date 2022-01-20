“I completely side with Kyrie Irving on this one, Cavs don’t win a title without Kyrie, Cleveland of all places should appreciate him most”: Stephen A. Smith on Irving’s altercation with a fan in Cleveland

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith seconds Kyrie Irving’s recent statements during the latter’s altercation with a fan in Cleveland.

The recent game between the Nets and the Cavaliers saw Kyrie Irving get into a heated argument with a Cavs fan at courtside. A clip of the same has been trending on social media ever since. Irving got drafted by the Cavaliers as 1st overall pick and played six seasons for the franchise.

Along with LeBron James, Irving ended the 52-year old championship drought in Cleveland, getting them a championship in 2016 in one of the greatest Finals in NBA history. Irving hit one of the most clutch shots in NBA history with less than a minute remaining in Game Seven of the Finals.

Though the superstar had a bitter breakup with the franchise at the end, forcing his way out, one must acknowledge his contributions towards the Cavs. However, this was not the case when Irving recently visited the city as a Nets player.

"Got y'all a championship and motherf**kers still ungrateful" Kyrie to a Cavs fan heckling him.

Recently, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith tweeted about the incident, speaking in favor of Irving. Smith believed the city of Cleveland would not win a championship without the services of Irving and should be grateful to him.

Stephen A. Smith addresses the recent altercation between a Cavs fan and Kyrie Irving.

Though Smith has heavily criticized Irving for his anti-vaccination stance, going as far as calling the Nets guard selfish, the ESPN analyst sided with Irving in his recent argument with a courtside fan. Smith believed of all places Cleveland should appreciate him.

Smith believed of all places Cleveland should appreciate Irving most of all, noting that while LeBron James deserves the most credit, Irving averaged 27 points in the finals and hit the dagger to secure the title, and the Cavs don't win the title without him.

The 2016 NBA Finals will go down as one of the greatest in history. The Cavaliers became the first team in Finals history to come back from a 3-1 deficit. This historical feat was not possible without the services of Irving and James. The two former teammates put up spectacles night after night.

Though James was the Finals MVP, the Cavs couldn’t have won without Irving, considering the dagger he hit to secure the win. Irving averaged 27.1 PPG, 3.9 APG, and 2.1 SPG during the series. The seven-time All-Star was 46.8% from the field and an impressive 40.5% from the 3-point line.

Smith has been facing a lot of heat for his comments on Uncle drew lately. The ESPN analyst has been vocal in his criticism against Irving not taking the vaccine. The 54-year old called out the Nets organization for allowing Irving to play on a part-time basis. Smith believes the Nets winning will set a bad precedent for the league.

Nonetheless, Smith sided with Irving on his latest controversy with a Cavs fan. Though Irving is under the scanner due to his vaccination status, one cannot deny the skill set he brings to the game. And the city of Cleveland shouldn’t disregard his services for the Cavaliers franchise.