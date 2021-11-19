“I could probably do y’all’s job”: Chris Paul jokes about helping the Suns reporters as he resumes his college education at Winstom Salem State, an HBCU

After chasing several accolades in the NBA, Chris Paul is now behind a college degree at Winston Salem State. He wants to promote HBCUs among African American students.

Chris Paul does not get half as much recognition as LeBron James for his longevity. The 36-year-old is leading the NBA in assists per game and top 3 in steals per game. He played an active role in Phoenix Suns’ 10 game win streak as they now hold the second-best record in the league.

The vegan diet has clearly turned things around for the point god on the court. He did an excellent job in leading the young core of the Phoenix Suns to the finals last year. He’s the kind of presence Devin Booker and De’Andre Ayton need. They fell short to the Greek freak’s Milwaukee Bucks.

Chris Paul tonight: 14 AST

0 TOV It’s his 46th career game with 10+ assists and 0 turnovers, tying Muggsy Bogues for most by any player since 1985. pic.twitter.com/OTRqez6bNd — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 18, 2021

Off the court, he’s gearing up for the broadcasting career after retirement by enrolling in a communications course at Winston-Salem State.

Also Read: “Scottie Pippen if it’s the small forward position, at the power forward position I’m starting Grandmama”: The former Hornets star received high praise as Glenn Robinson the ‘Big Dog’ compared him to Michael Jordan’s iconic co-star

Chris Paul plans to finish his college degree

It’s very rare for athletes to finish college before enlisting for the NBA draft. More so to eventually return and complete the degree. Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul expressed his desire to finish college from his hometown HBCU Winston Salem State.

Funnily enough, while interreacting with the media after the game, Chris Paul offered to do the reporters’ jobs for them.

Chris Paul told us today he’s currently a student at Winston Salem State, an HBCU where he’s taking communications classes. Showed us his student ID and everything. “I could probably do y’all’s job, or at least help out,” he joked — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) November 18, 2021

CP3 is the only member of the Paul family to not attend an HBCU. He opted for Wake Forest over Winston Salem, however, chose to respect family tradition last year by enrolling there for a few courses. This move did not come in the wake of the BLM movement. He has been repping historically black colleges for the most part of his career.

“Everyone in my family went to HBCUs except for me. If you grow up in the South, you’re going to have that culture and DNA in you so for me it’s just been about trying to give a voice to the voiceless. Everyone doesn’t always know about HBCUs and why they were created. I’m just trying to bring attention to them.”

His foundation has been helping black students enrolled in HBCUs all over America. Once CP3 finishes his communications degree there’s a chance we might see him as the State Farm agent he’s always played in commercials.

Also Read: “Stephen Curry has more games, with nine 3-pointers than James Harden and Damian Lillard combined”: The former unanimous MVP’s 3-point records are a herculean task to surpass for the current crop of marksmen