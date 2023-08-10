“I Couldn’t Imagine Shaquille O’Neal Guarding Him”: Nikola Jokic Has Michael Jordan’s Former Teammate Claiming Shaq’s ‘Inferiority’ to Reigning Finals MVP

Nikola Jokic superseded any and all rational expectations during the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Throughout the Nuggets’ run, the team looked almost unstoppable even in the biggest moments. While a lot of the credit does need to go to players like Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr., the sheer dominance of the Serbian in the 2023 postseason can’t be highlighted enough. That being said, when it comes to the most dominant player of all time, Shaquille O’Neal is the obvious answer. Yet, when Michael Jordan’s former Chicago Bulls teammate John Salley was asked how Shaq would fare against the Nuggets superstar, his answer wasn’t what most people would readily agree with.

O’Neal believes he is the better big man between himself and Jokic. ‘The Joker’s biggest strength is arguably his ability to see over defenses and pass the ball perfectly to his open teammates. The big man was even Denver’s lead facilitator during their run to the 2023 NBA championship. Yet, Shaquille O’Neal recently claimed on Instagram that he was a better passer, citing one of his passes to a young Kobe Bryant back in the day as evidence. However, ‘the Big Diesel’ might be a little off on this one.

John Salley believes Shaquille O’Neal wouldn’t be able to guard Nikola Jokic

Despite proving himself to be among the best in the NBA, Nikola Jokic still gets underestimated very often. After he heard all the disrespect against the Joker, John Salley figured that he just had to say something. Speaking about the big man on a recent podcast appearance, he talked about how well Jokic’s game would have held up in his era (1986-2000), despite the interviewer’s rather unfair opinion of the Serbian. Here is what Salley had to say, as seen in this clip in the tweet by @nikolaesthetic.

“(Nikola Jokic) is one of the most unbelievable centers I’ve ever seen. When I tell you, there is no guarding him…

He plays in a whole different environment. I’m telling you, I watched him. That dude is bananas. I couldn’t imagine[Shaquille O’Neal] guarding him. Because Shaq didn’t want to come out, and Shaq didn’t like to be embarrassed. And (Jokic) throwing out one leg and shooting? Shaq would put an elbow in him and dunk it. But on the other side, (Jokic) will convince the ref that he fouled him.”

Admittedly, those are strong claims being made by the former NBA player. After all, O’Neal was one of the better rim protectors during his time in the NBA. And yet, it is also true that the Lakers legend hated coming out of the paint to try and defend someone.

Unfortunately for the Big Diesel, Jokic would be the worst kind of defensive assignment for him to take care of. And because of it, he would likely be left embarrassed after every possession.

Shaq accepted Jokic with open arms

Despite his belief that he is by far the better big man, O’Neal still respects the Serbian superstar. For a few years now, the Lakers legend has addressed his fellow giant with the kindest words. And when Jokic deservingly won the 2023 NBA Finals MVP along with the NBA Championship, Shaq was among the first to congratulate him.

Through Instagram, O’Neal claimed that Jokic is one of the best big men ever, reposting a post by Fadeaway World on his IG story.