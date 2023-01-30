“My Son, Kevin Hart, And I Watched Eagles Win”: Joel Embiid Hilariously Trolls Comedian As 49ers Succumb To Philly’s D-Line

Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws a pass during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid never grew up in Philadelphia but was drafted by the Sixers with the number one overall pick close to a decade ago in 2014. Ever since then, he’s accepted the city as his own as sports fans within the city have done the same with him.

Embiid has taken the 76ers to the Playoffs year in and year out all while producing at an MVP level for them. While they haven’t reached the NBA Finals as of yet, the 2023 postseason might be a prime year for them to make a deep Playoff run with the way they’ve been playing as of recent (16-4 in their last 20).

One thing the 76ers have in common with their NFL counterpart Eagles is that both teams looked to be stacked to the brim with talent. The Eagles played their NFC Championship game tonight against the San Francisco 49ers and buried them with a final score of 31-7.

Joel Embiid calls Kevin Hart his son

Kevin Hart, who is a native to Philadelphia, was at the Eagles-49ers NFC championship game tonight along with Joel Embiid. In an image that showed just how much taller he is than the comedian, he captioned it with, “Father and son watching a Super Bowl berth lol.”

The fact that Kevin is almost 2 feet shorter than the NBA MVP candidate makes this all the more hilarious. Hart and Embiid weren’t the only celebrities there are there were several other 76ers players watching the game, with James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, and PJ Tucker witnessing the Eagles’ D-line obliterate San Fran’s O-line.

Funnily enough, Harden is a fan of the San Francisco 49ers and took to social media to express his disappointment over his team’s loss while his teammates were celebrating the Eagles win.

Can’t believe my 9ers lost, we outside though. pic.twitter.com/JafWBqMlpS — James Harden (@JHarden13) January 29, 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs

Despite playing on a bum right ankle that reportedly required 4-5 hours of physiotherapy every single day to help mend, Patrick Mahomes took to the field to play against the Cincinnati Bengals. After having defeated the Chiefs last year to make the Super Bowl, Joe Burrow and company couldn’t repeat that level of success this year.

The Chiefs return to the Super Bowl for the 3rd time in 5 years while Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles return for the first time since their LII win over the New England Patriots in 2017. Super Bowl LVII will take place on February 12th, 2023.

