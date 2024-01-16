“Best Shooting Big in the League”: Jordyn Woods Hypes ‘Beau’ Karl-Anthony Towns on Triple All-Star Voting Day

Karl Anthony-Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves have put the NBA world on notice this season. As a result, KAT and Anthony Edwards are getting a ton of All-Star votes as fan voting heats up. To further solidify his All-Star case, KAT’s girlfriend Jordyn Woods shared a hype reel on triple voting day on her beau’s performance this season with her 12.2 million followers on Instagram.

This reel was originally shared by the official Instagram handle of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The caption of the video read, “Best shooting big in the league. the numbers don’t lie.”

It showcases the Wolves forward finishing in the basket with some big-time jams, along side some tough contested inside shots. The narration in the video urges people to give their All-Star votes to Towns as the veteran forward can be seen playing with passion and vigor on the screen. Woods posted this reel on her Insta story and wrote “What they said” underneath.

Both KAT and ANT need all the votes they can get before All-Star weekend. As per the second fan returns on January 11, KAT is #10 in the Frontcourt voting with 241,228 votes. Meanwhile, Edwards is #6 in the Guards’ list, acquiring 523,501 votes. The next update on the fan votes will be on January 18. The voting will close on January 20, 11:59 PM (E.T.).

The Timberwolves are currently first in the Western Conference and are in a close battle with the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder for the top spot. Towns is tallying 21.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game on 51.2% shooting from the floor. He has also nailed 75 triples on an incredible 41.9% shooting from the deep. Therefore, there’s no denying that KAT is the best shooting big man in the NBA.

Karl-Anthony Towns is a career 52.5% shooter from the field and 39.7% from three. Those, along with a career 83.8% from the foul line, are incredible numbers for a big in today’s league. The veteran center has even upped his numbers a little this season. There’s no denying that he deserves an All-Star nod this season.

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns are an underrated NBA couple

Woods and Towns have known each other for many years. Before they started dating each other, they shared a close friendship which amounted to a romantic involvement in May 2020. They disclosed they were involved in an intimate partnership in September 2020 and since then they are frequently seen in each other’s company. Woods announced the relationship on her Instagram show Regularish.

“I think it’s kind of cool dating your best friend. We know each other. We know each other’s hearts. We know each other on good days and bad days and we’ve been through a lot of bad days together,” revealed Woods on Regularish

It is not surprising that she is regularly courtside when her bae is draining buckets. Woods’ All-Star endorsement might help her boyfriend get his fourth career All-Star nod this year.