Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs Warriors? Bucks Release Injury Report for 2x MVP

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the man of the moment. A consensus best player in the NBA, his stock has risen considerably this season. Leading the Bucks to a league-best 48-18 record, they face a staggering Warriors team. But will Giannis play?

After sitting out the last game, fans are hoping to see their superstar showdown vs Stephen Curry and GSW. A matchup that would pit the last 2 NBA Finals MVPs, it is one that holds a lot of significance for the San Francisco outfit.

However, eagers fans might be disappointed if Giannis doesn’t suit up. So what is the latest on the Milwaukee Bucks superstar?

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs the Golden State Warriors? Milwaukee Bucks Release Injury Report ahead of the homestand

As per the latest injury report from the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as Questionable. He was out the last game with a right-hand soreness and it looks like that issue is continuous.

Giannis also played only 1 minute in the All-Star game due to the same reason. Other notable outs include Wesley Matthews and Goran Dragic.

Khris Middleton is fit and his minutes restrictions have been dropped.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ridiculous numbers in the 2022-23 NBA season

Giannis is having his best season yet. The Greek Freak is averaging a stunning 31.2 points along with 11.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.

MVP numbers no doubt. However, he is 3rd on the MVP ladder as he has missed a few games thanks to the injury.

But Milwaukee’s focus will be firmly on the championship. Holding the best record in the NBA, nobody expects any lesser from the Bucks. But how far will they go?

