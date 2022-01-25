“I cried when my mom made me practice basketball because I wanted to play football”: Allen Iverson describes his intense love for the game of football over basketball

Allen Iverson claimed to love football more than basketball, even crying when he had to go to basketball practice instead of football.

Allen Iverson was an 11x All-Star in his 14 seasons in the NBA and so it’s safe to say that he was quite the talented individual when it came to shooting a ball through a hoop. Aside from various All-Star and All-NBA selections, AI was one of the greatest scorers the league had ever seen in the past 30 years.

He averaged over 25 points a game for a whopping ten straight seasons and while the efficiency was a bit shoddy, the fact that he was that skilled at basketball at his stature made him one of the most electrifying acts in North American sports.

However, despite his obvious skill at the game of basketball, many NBA fans find it shocking that Allen Iverson not only loved American football more, but was better at it than he was at basketball.

Playing the QB position, AI looked extremely agile and yet strong, sacking players on opposing teams. Not to mention that he looked to be more than capable of throwing bombs across the green.

Allen Iverson on his possible football career.

Allen Iverson loved football well before he grew any interest in playing basketball. Given his skillset, it would seem as though AI would’ve been a perfect quarterback for this modern age of QBs in the NFL.

“Football was like, my favorite sport. I remember the first time my mom wanted me to play basketball. I came home from school and she told me I was going to basketball practice and I cried all the way and said, ‘I don’t wanna play basketball,’ because I felt basketball was soft,” said no. 10 for Bethel High School.

Michael Vick, one of the most talented quarterbacks to have ever played the game and the greatest quarterback in Madden history, had to show Allen Iverson love for undeniable talent at playing the QB position.