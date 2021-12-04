Basketball

“I didn’t have it prepared!”: Lance Stephenson insists that blowing LeBron James’ ear wasn’t something he’d planned ahead of Pacers vs Heat in the playoffs

"I didn't have it prepared!": Lance Stephenson insists that blowing LeBron James' ear wasn't something he'd planned ahead of Pacers vs Heat in the playoffs
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"Alexandra Stevenson was born because her mother had braces": Julius Erving opened up on his relationship with his daughter and retired former WTA player through an ESPN initiative
Next Article
"I am not the inventor of the finger roll, I kind of just copycatted Julius Erving": Spurs legend George Gervin credits to other legends before him for his famous finger roll
NBA Latest Post
"I am not the inventor of the finger roll, I kind of just copycatted Julius Erving": Spurs legend George Gervin credits to other legends before him for his famous finger roll
“I am not the inventor of the finger roll, I kind of just copycatted Julius Erving”: Spurs legend George Gervin credits to other legends before him for his famous finger roll

The ‘Iceman’ George Gervin gives credit for a finger roll to Dr J, Wilt Chamberlain…