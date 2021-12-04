“I didn’t have it prepared!”: Lance Stephenson insists that blowing LeBron James’ ear wasn’t something he’d planned ahead of Pacers vs Heat in the playoffs

Lance Stephenson clarified that blowing in LeBron James’ ear as the duo lined up during a free throw wasn’t a pre-planned move.

The Indiana Pacers were some of the best teams faced by the Miami Heat during their 4-year Finals run. While LeBron and D-Wade led the Heat to Ws in all 3 series, they made for some great playoff matchups.

Paul George was on the come-up, exploring how he could combine his explosive athletic ability with his silky skills. He’d been voted as the NBA’s Most Improved Player in 2012-13 and a first-time All-Star.

His two-way play combined with the Pacers’ stifling defensive lineup definitely made them a potent force. Lance Stephenson was one of the trump cards – an X-Factor who could take over brief spells in a playoff setting.

Make-em-Dance Lance couldn’t quite match his regular-season production in their playoff series against the Heat in 2014. The league leader in triple-doubles for that season was reduced to a replacement player during his minutes.

However, Stephenson did his best to be a pest on the defensive end – especially against LeBron James. This approach resulted in one of the funniest moments in NBA playoff history.

Six years ago today, Lance Stephenson pulled out his secret weapon against LeBron 😗💨 pic.twitter.com/B2XDh9gLvT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 28, 2020

Lance Stephenson gives us the whole scoop on how he came to blowing in LeBron James’ ear

The former Pacers, Hornets and Lakers swingman has been assigned to the Denver Nuggets’ G-League affiliate. Lance Stephenson ATE in his G-League debut, going off for 26 points, albeit on 8-of-19 shooting.

Lance spoke to HoopsHype recently, and one of the questions he was asked was about the hilarious playoff memory he created 7 summers ago:

“I didn’t have it prepared. It was all in the flow of the game. Being out there, competing. Everybody in the league is competitive, and wants that one thing; to win the game. Sometimes you do whatever it takes to win the game. That guy is a tough guy to guard, so you got to bring your all, and that’s what I did.”

For what it’s worth, we believe there’s little to doubt in this version of events.

