Basketball

“I have 9 spots on each side, you can only defend me in 5 ways!”: Bernard King succintly breaks down the Knicks legend’s own scoring mantra and approach to basketball

"I have 9 spots on each side, you can only defend me in 5 ways!": Bernard King succintly breaks down the Knicks legend's own scoring mantra and approach to basketball
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"He's the best team mate this sport has ever seen"– Lewis Hamilton praises Valtteri Bottas as the two drivers locked the front row at Saudi Arabian GP
Next Article
"Alexandra Stevenson was born because her mother had braces": Julius Erving opened up on his relationship with his daughter and retired former WTA player through an ESPN initiative
NBA Latest Post
"Alexandra Stevenson was born because her mother had braces": Julius Erving opened up on his relationship with his daughter and retired former WTA player through an ESPN initiative
“Alexandra Stevenson was born because her mother had braces”: Julius Erving opened up on his relationship with his daughter and retired former WTA player through an ESPN initiative

Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius Erving wants to mend his bond with estranged daughter Alexandra Stevenson…