“I didn’t know Seth was outscoring me, didn’t know the stakes were so high”: Stephen Curry on edging his younger sibling by one point and keeping the record of being the higher scorer between the two intact

Stephen Curry outscored his brother Seth with the help of a last-minute three-pointer but was unaware of it at the time.

Steph Curry has haunted NBA defenses for years on end now. He still stands as the only unanimous MVP in the league’s history and will undoubtedly go down as the best shooter ever. He can’t help it, though. It runs in his blood.

Not only is Steph the oldest son of now-retired NBA star Dell Curry, but he is also the older brother of Philly guard Seth Curry. While the latter has not had quite an illustrious career as his brother, the two are often seen motivating each other on and off the court.

Seth has never, in fact, outscored his brother whenever they have stepped on the court together. Their encounter last night was no different as Curry posted 25-points, edging his brother by a point at the last minute.

Stephen Curry made a last-minute three to top Seth’s 24 but says he was told about their scores later

An injury-ridden Philadelphia 76ers traveled to the Chase Center to take on Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Though the Sixers looked in control initially, Steph Curry and co would not let the Doc Rivers team take the W in the Bay Area.

While 20-points separated the teams, the Curry brothers had only one point between them. That, too, came in the very last minute of the game as Andrew Wiggins spotted Steph unmarked on the counter. Till that point, Seth was leading his older brother by two.

Speaking to the reporters during the post-game interview, Steph insisted he did not realize the importance of his last shot.

Warriors’ Stephen Curry talks about his sibling rivalry with Seth and how his last 3-pointer put him ahead in the head to head scoring for the game. You wonder if they’re going to talk about that over Thanksgiving … #DubNation #PHIvsGSW pic.twitter.com/nRCMvJzjxG — Bay Area Sports HQ (@BayAreaSportsHQ) November 25, 2021

“I didn’t know he was outscoring me. He reminded me right after the game. I didn’t know the stakes were so high on that shot. The game was over, and I was wide open.”

Golden State Warriors have carved up an excellent run in the West so far, going 16-2. Their challenge will be to keep the Phoenix Suns at bay, who are on a 14 game winning streak after opening the season 1-3. Next up for the Dubs: Portland Trail Blazers at the Chase Centre tonight.