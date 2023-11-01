“When the Commercial is in Your Own Backyard”: Gilbert Arenas Points Out how LeBron James’ Nike Commercial With Zhuri Proves He is the King

Bilder des Tages – SPORT June 19, 2016 – Oakland, California, U.S – Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James sits down to answer questions with his daughter Zhuri during a post-game press conference PK Pressekonferenz after Game 7 of basketball s NBA Basketball Herren USA Finals Sunday, June 19, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. Cleveland won 93-89. NBA Finals Cavaliers Warriors Game 7 – ZUMAp124

Following in her family’s footsteps, Zhuri James was recently featured in a Nike advertisement, alongside her father LeBron, who shared it on Instagram. The 38-year-old, in the ad, which was shot in his own house, was seen indulging in a 1-on-1 against his daughter. The advertisement opened with Zhuri initially challenging her father to a pickup game.

LeBron James was at his competitive best, telling Zhuri that he had already embarrassed both of her brothers on the same court. However, the 10-year-old went on to score a layup over her dad, who was left rooted to the ground. The LA Lakers star quickly passed her the ball again and was ready to go once more.

“Z serious about EVERYTHING!!!! 🤣🤣😍😍😍 #MyBabyZ 🤎 #OnlyBasketball @nikebasketball,” James said in the caption, obviously proud of the fact that he was featuring alongside his daughter. The Instagram post had seen more than 80k likes within hours and also invited comments from former Washington Wizards star and host of the Gil’s Arena podcast, Gilbert Arenas.

He claimed that LeBron’s credentials as the King had been proven simply because the advertisement was shot at his own residence. “U know u the KING when the commercial is in ur [your] own backyard #lifegoals💯 🔥🔥🔥 #NextUp,” Arenas responded, seemingly impressed with the ad.

The Nike clip was the first time the youngest member of the James family was featured in a Nike commercial. Zhuri seemingly has the same natural talent for the game, as her brothers, from LeBron. While the King was not at his defensive best during the ad, Zhuri’s form and technique mean that he might as well be obliged to push his youngest offspring into sports as well.

LeBron James’ mansion also featured in 2023 remake of House Party

This is hardly the first time that LeBron James’ house has been featured on film. Located in Beverly Hills, the property is valued at a whopping $36,750,000 and featured in the 2023 remake of House Party as well.

James had shared the trailer of the movie via an Instagram post. The comedy-musical was a remake of the 1990 film of the same name and starred the likes of Kid Cudi and Jacob Latimore. Released only in theaters, House Party hardly received the critical acclaim that its original namesake did.

LeBron James himself played a cameo, alongside some other stars such as Anthony Davis, Snoop Dogg, Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, and even Odell Beckham Jr. Released on 13th, January 2023, House Party did not receive favorable reviews but has a talented ensemble cast that includes Andrew Santino, Tosin Cole and Tamera Kissen as well.