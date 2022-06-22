“If LeBron James breaks my record this next year, it will be one last record I won’t have to worry about”: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gives a cryptic yet hilarious answer to the GOAT debate

When asked by Jimmy Fallon to settle the famous GOAT debate, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had a rather amusing answer.

The NBA has been blessed with several talented superstars throughout the course of its 75 years of existence. Many, in their own way, have revolutionized the game, however, when talking about the famous GOAT debate, only two players majorly dominate this endless conversation – LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

Accomplished individuals like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird, among many others are usually overlooked for the prestigious title.

Recently, Abdul-Jabbar made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”. During the same, the Lakers legend was asked to answer a few questions. One of the interesting tasks for him was to settle the ongoing debate. Giving an enigmatic answer to the same, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer hilariously said:

“I’ll answer. The GOAT committee meets in secret, OK? So … that’s just something we’re not going to know about, you know?

“If LeBron James breaks my record, that’ll be one last record that I won’t have to worry about ever again”: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

The Hall-Of-Famer further stated how LeBron was within reach of breaking his all-time scoring record, and once that would happen, Kareem would’ve nothing to worry about ever again.

“But if LeBron breaks my record this next year coming up, that will be one last record that I won’t have to worry about ever again.”

Currently #2 on the list, Bron is merely only 1,325 points away from dethroning Kareem as the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. Projected to cross the 38,387-point mark sometime late in the 2022-2023 season, LeBron will definitely strengthen his case for the GOAT debate.

While many enthusiasts in the world assume Jordan and James to be the top 2 candidates for the title, Jabbar thought differently.

A few years back, the 19-time All-Star stated that Oscar Robertson would “kick” both of them. Speaking highly of his former Bucks teammate, the 7-foot-2 big man said:

“LeBron is awesome, MJ was awesome — but I think Oscar Robertson would have kicked them both in the behind.”

“Oscar was awesome – He had brains, he had all the skills. He could rebound and box out guys four and six inches taller than him. He was ruggedly built, he had fluid, quickness, and just understood the game. No flair, he just got the job done every night. Who’s going to average double figures in points, assists and rebounds?”

