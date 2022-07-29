“I’m trying to inherit the ghost of Michael Jordan shooting his fadeaway with the clock running down”: DeMar DeRozan on his 1st year with Bulls

DeMar DeRozan gives an insight into his first year with the Chicago Bulls and chasing the ghost of Michael Jordan.

Despite coming up short in the playoffs, the Chicago Bulls look to have a promising future, having constructed a formidable roster, boasting multiple-time All-Stars DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic, coupled with players like Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, and Ayo Dosumno.

The Windy City team ended the 2021-22 season as the 6th seed with a 46-36 record. The biggest takeaway of the season was DeRozan, who may have just elevated himself to superstar status. In his first year with the Bulls, Deebo had an MVP-caliber season, bringing him back into the spotlight.

DeRozan made his 5th All-Star appearance after a gap of 4-years. The Bulls forward added a new facet to his game, exhibiting the clutch gene on many nights, the first player to hit 3-point buzzer-beaters in back-to-back games. The 32-year-old’s mid-range shot became his unguardable signature move.

During a recent appearance on The Draymond Green Show, Deebo spoke about playing for an iconic franchise like the Bulls and inheriting Michael Jordan’s iconic fadeaway jumper.

DeMar DeRozan desires to have Michael Jordan’s clutch gene.

There is enough evidence to suggest DeRozan’s ability to deliver in crunch time. The 6″6′ forward often relied on his elite mid-range come clutch moments. With 5-buzzer beaters, Deebo topped the list for the 2021-22 season. The Bulls superstar was 53.7% from the field in the 4th quarter this season.

During his recent interaction with Draymond Green, DeRozan spoke about his clutch shot and the pressure of playing in Air Jordan’s house.

“Yo, I’m trying to inherit the ghost of Michael shooting his fadeaway with the clock running down, said Deebo.

“You see Scottie (Pippen) and Michael. You see Bob Love. You see these jerseys up there, and you hear this music when you come out, it’s the same thing. You gotta live up to it.”

“It trips me out even just driving there, like parking outside. I remember just seeing all the highlights of Jordan back in the day parking outside. So for me, every time I go there, I feel it. I’m not even gonna lie,” DeRozan said on Green’s podcast. “You just feel like you gotta bring it every single night, especially for those fans.”

Filling in MJ’s shoes is no joke, whether it’s his clutch ability or persona. The six-time champion still holds the record for the most no. of game-winning buzzer-beaters in NBA history at 9. Thus it will be interesting to see if DeRozan can catch the ghost of His Airness.

