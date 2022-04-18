“I don’t condone violence, but I 1000% support what Kyrie Irving did!”: Stephen A Smith gives his opinion on incident between Uncle Drew and Celtics fans

ESPN Analyst Stephen A Smith spoke up about the situation between Kyrie Irving and the Celtics fans, extends his support for Uncle Drew

The Brooklyn Nets made their way to the TD Garden last night to take on the Boston Celtics. It was a spectacular Game 1, and had everything a fan could have hoped for. Kyrie Irving went off for 39 points and almost led the Nets home, until Jayson Tatum hit the game-winner.

However, his performance on the court had to share the spotlight with his interactions with the Celtics’ crowd. After attempting a jump shot, Kyrie was seen flipping the Celtics fans off.

THIS MAN BEHIND KYRIE IRVING JUST CAPTURED GOLD!!! DROP THE POV!!! pic.twitter.com/YYB5vdK4pg — Jorge’s Modern Life (@fghtffyrdmns87) April 17, 2022

He even talked about the same after the game,

Kyrie Irving: “When people start yelling pussy and bitch and fuck you, there’s only so much you can take as a competitor…Nah fuck that, that’s the playoffs, it is what it is. I know what to expect in here and I’m ready to give the same energy back to them.” https://t.co/AIhGfqNsRK — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) April 17, 2022

Stephen A Smith backs Kyrie Irving, says Irving knew exactly what he was doing

As the years have gone by, the NBA has become more and more tolerant of acts committed by the fans. The league has provided the fans with more rules to make sure of their safety, despite whatever actions they may have on the court. Players, for any actions, comments, or gestures towards the crowd earn themselves a fine or worse.

This has made the fans quite unruly, and we saw a case of the same in Boston yesterday. Talking about the same on First Take, Stephen A Smith stood with Kyrie Irving.

.@stephenasmith‘s take on Kyrie’s recent fan interaction 👀⬇️ “I COMPLETELY support Kyrie Irving on this. … [The fans] brought the smoke so he said let’s get it on.” pic.twitter.com/c6sQAOR9Xq — First Take (@FirstTake) April 18, 2022

A lot of people would’ve had an issue if Kyrie did what he did, and didn’t perform. However, dropping 39, dishing 6 assists, and getting 4 steals? Uncle Drew made his point both on the court, and to the fans.