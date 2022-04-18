“When people start yelling pu**y, b**ch, and f**k you there’s only so much you can take”: Kyrie Irving blasts Celtics fans for unruly behavior

Nets superstar Kyrie Irving addresses the media post him showing the finger at the Celtics fans in the TD Garden.

Despite having a highly efficient 39-point performance, Kyrie Irving and the Nets were handed the L by the Boston Celtics. The defensive prowess of the Cs was on full display, which was evident seeing Kevin Durant struggle to make shots.

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Nets-Celtics series, with both teams playing phenomenal basketball. Going into Game One of the first round, there was a lot of buzz around Irving’s return to the TD Garden. The former champion played two seasons with the Cs.

It’s no secret that Irving and the Celtics fans share a hostile relationship, courtesy of the 30-year-old’s controversial stint with the organization. With playoff basketball kicking off, the Celtics fans didn’t leave any opportunity to show their disdain towards Irving.

Nevertheless, Irving didn’t hold back either, showing the finger to the fans. During the post-game media interaction, the Nets guard addressed his response to the Celtics fans crossing the line.

Kyrie Irving vs. Celtics fans.

In one of the most anticipated series going into the postseason, Game One between the Celtics-Nets didn’t disappoint. It wasn’t surprising to see former Celtics guard Irving be the center of attention. However, things went a little too far when the fans got personal with the Nets superstar.

Nonetheless, Irving wasn’t one to back down, giving it back to the unruly fans. The crowd at the TD Garden jeered every time Uncle Drew touched the ball.

Kyrie hits the shot and gives the middle finger salute to the crowd.

Irving would address the media on the middle-finger incident, saying the following.

“When people start yelling ‘pu**y,’ and ‘b**ch’ and ‘f**k you’ and all this other stuff, there’s only but so much you can take as a competitor, and we’re the ones expected to be docile and be humble and take a humble approach. Nah, f**k that. It’s the playoffs.”

"It's the same energy, and I'm gonna have the same energy for them… if somebody's gonna call me out on my name, I'm gonna look at them straight in the eye and see if they're really about it. Most of the time, they're not." – Kyrie Irving

The Celtics fans haven’t forgotten Irving stomping on their team logo or spraying sage in the arena. However, no fan is justified in hurling abuses at Irving.