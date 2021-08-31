“Kyrie Irving is a better finisher, more skilled, but Steph Curry shoots better”: Mike James continues to make his case why his former Nets teammate is on Mt Rushmore of skilled scorers

Kyrie Irving and Steph Curry are both 2 of the most skilled scorers of all time. But Mike James, who’s played against both, is picking Kyrie.

There’s always been a disconnect between the way a casual fan views the game and how NBA players themselves view their opponents. Someone who’s actually faced Kyrie on the court knows what it feels like to be hit by one of his hesi moves.

That’s partly why the vast majority of NBA discourse on Twitter is so one-sided. There’s obviously an issue with how fans of certain players tend to be under- and over-represented on social media.

It is really difficult to see Kyrie on song, putting defenders on skates left, right and center and not marvel at how he makes all of his wizardry look so easy. Perhaps that’s the feeling James went through when he practiced with Irving the past few months.

“Kyrie Irving is a better finisher, more skilled, but Steph Curry shoots better”: Mike James

Mike James shared a tweet yesterday claiming that James Harden and Kyrie Irving belong in the conversation for the most skilled scorers of all time. His tweet was responded to by dozens of NBA fans.

Most of the replies were fixated on the accolades earned by the other players mentioned on CP’s Mount Rushmore. Some of them also concerned whether Steph is a better and more skilled player than Kyrie.

Make no mistake about it – most NBA players will come out and say that Kyrie is the superior 1v1 scorer. And that’s what a basketball fan usually means when (s)he talks about the most skilled scorers of all time.

Mike James is in this camp, and he’s letting the world know exactly what he thinks.

I mean kyrie is a better finisher. We not arguing that lol. And if he is so good at mid range and finishing why isn’t he 50-40-90 every year? Bcuz he definitely gon b 40 and 90 every year. So maybe u gassing his mid range and finishing — Mike James (@TheNatural_05) August 31, 2021

He’s not as good 3 point shooter so he has to shoot better from field then Steph does to get to 50. It’s simple math my friend — Mike James (@TheNatural_05) August 31, 2021

In all honesty, we’re pulling for Mike here. NBA players should be able to set the discourse about the game in place of misplaced opinions from armchair critics.