“Who’s Gonna Step Up And Stand Beside Me?”: Michael Jordan Continually Motivated The Bulls Locker Room Says Phil Jackson

Credits: Michael Jordan holds the MVP trophy and coach Phil Jackson holds the championship trophy after the Bulls beat the Jazz to win their sixth title in 1998. Xxx C03 Phil Jackson 17 S Ut

Phil Jackson blessed the current Chicago Bulls by making time for a sit-down conversation with the team. As the DeMar DeRozan-led Bulls sits 9th in the East halfway into the season, the organization invited the legendary coach to give a pep talk. While talking to the players, Jackson shed light on the leadership qualities of Michael Jordan.

Advertisement

According to Phil Jackson, Jordan would often motivate his teammates in the team’s locker room. The Zen Master disclosed that MJ would challenge the remaining players on his team to “step up and stand beside” him.

“There was many times when I stood outside in the hallway and I could hear Michael carrying on in the locker room ‘well who’s going to step up and stand beside me?’”

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C2lpCNjOuA1/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Michael Jordan unarguably is one of the greatest players ever. Despite having one of the most decorated careers ever, Jordan’s leadership was one trait that was heavily criticized. Known for being obsessed with winning, His Airness would often come off as a shrewd personality. At times, MJ even locked horns with his teammates. However, the 6ft 6” guard would only want the best of his teammates.

Being hard on his teammates did result in immense success. Between 1991-1998, the Illinois side won a total of six championships. With MJ co-leading the pack, alongside Scottie Pippen, the 1990s Bulls are often regarded as the greatest team ever.

Phil Jackson explained how Michael Jordan used his big hands to an advantage

Michael Jordan had multiple factors contributing to his success – not just intangibles like being determined, competitive, and confident, but traits such as his physicality. Having big hands was also beneficial for Jordan.

Advertisement

Standing at 6ft 6”, the five-time MVP had a 9.75-inch hand with an 11.38-inch span to help him control the ball. Palming the ball with the utmost ease would help Jordan in numerous ways – dunking and pump fake.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HoopsNostalgia/status/1549177055673065472?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

During his conversation with Billy Donovan’s team, Phil Jackson explained how MJ used his massive hands to an advantage.

“Just the fact that MJ has these hands and he could pick the ball up and deliver it,” Jackson claimed.

By being able to comfortably palm the ball, Jordan also managed to humiliate defenders and get the fans excited. To date, no other guard in NBA history has had bigger hands than Michael.